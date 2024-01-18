NBC Censored This Part of Houston Texans' CJ Stroud Praising God in Post-Game Interview

For the most part, Super Wildcard Weekend was blowout city. Last week, we saw the Dallas Cowboys throttled by the Green Bay Packers 48-32*. The Miami Dolphins froze to death in Kansas City 26-7. The Buffalo Bills stampeded over the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-14. And the Philadelphia Eagles got plundered by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-9. The only close game was the Detroit Lions beating the Los Angeles Rams 24-23; it's the first playoff win for The Motor City in 32 years. Yet, we will focus on the Cleveland Browns-Houston Texans game because what happened after was obnoxious.

First, while Joe Flacco deserves praise for helping the Browns clinch another playoff berth, he came down to Earth in this game, throwing two disastrous interceptions that were returned for touchdowns in a 45-14 loss.

Texans quarterback CJ Stroud did what he needed to do; he was 16/21 for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He ended his rookie year with over 4,100 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Carolina Panthers fans must be in severe pain right now. Yet, it’s what Stroud did after the game that did not sit well with NBC’s social media team members.

During his post-game interview, Stroud thanked Jesus Christ, his Lord and savior, which NBC edited out (via OutKick):

Here’s the line NBC removed, Stroud’s very first line: “First and foremost, I just want to give all glory and praise to my Lord, Jesus Christ.” Understand that Stroud references his faith during every interview on the field. It means everything to him. Stroud explained to Fox News Digital before the NFL Draft last year why he keeps his faith first. “It’s what’s kept me grounded even through my season,” he said in February 2023. “Football has a lot of ups and downs, it has a lot of twists and turns, but at the end of the day, it’s all about your foundation. And something that’s set my foundation is my faith. “It’s something I’m not perfect in, but I try to work every day to be better, and I definitely think that’s what saved me. If it helps encouraging anybody to help them in their lives, whatever they’re going through, then I’m all for it.” So you see, NBC willfully diminished the message Stroud chose to use his platform to promote. Why would the network do that? Why would someone intentionally edit out Stroud honoring his faith?

People of faith trigger the folks at NBC. What else is new?

*Don't let the final score fool you. Green Bay dominated almost the entire game.