There Could Be Only One Reason Why the Chinese Messed With the Coronavirus Again

There’s a new COVID variant that China has been tweaking in the lab, and it’s unbelievable. It was tested on mice and had a 100 percent mortality rate. Dubbed the ‘brain virus,' Chinese scientists are paving the way for another global pandemic if this escapes their labs again. The study involved a “cousin” strain of the coronavirus, which was mutated and then administered to humanized mice; all died within eight days. The study does not say how this could impact humans, but the research has been heavily criticized as pointless, dangerous, and veering into absolute madness (via NY Post):

In a Wuhan-esque study, Chinese scientists are experimenting with a mutant COVID-19 strain that has a 100% kill streak in “humanized” mice.

The deadly virus — known as GX_P2V — attacked the brains of mice that were engineered to reflect similar genetic makeup to people, according to a study shared last week out of Beijing.

“This underscores a spillover risk of GX_P2V into humans and provides a unique model for understanding the pathogenic mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2-related viruses,” the authors wrote.

The deadly virus is a mutated version of GX/2017, a coronavirus cousin that was reportedly discovered in Malaysian pangolins in 2017 — three years before the pandemic.

[…]

Francois Balloux, an epidemiology expert at the University College London’s Genetics Institute, slammed the research as “terrible” and “scientifically totally pointless.”

“I can see nothing of vague interest that could be learned from force-infecting a weird breed of humanised mice with a random virus. Conversely, I could see how such stuff might go wrong,” the professor wrote on X.

“The preprint does not specify the biosafety level…The absence of this information raises…possibility…this research, like the research in Wuhan…that likely caused…Covid…, was performed without…biosafety…essential for research with a potential pandemic pathogen.”

[…]

Dr Gennadi Glinsky, a retired professor of medicine at Stanford, wrote: “This madness must be stopped before too late.”