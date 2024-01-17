Jamie Dimon Explains Why It's Not Hard to See Why People Support Donald Trump

Some liberal media folks are freaking out again after Donald Trump bulldozed his competition in the Iowa Caucuses Monday, clinching a historic margin of victory over Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. Trump secured 51 percent of the vote, whereas Ron and Nikki came in second and third with 21 percent and 19 percent, respectively. Either way, it was a landslide win for Trump, which meant some liberal outlets had total meltdowns. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow had one, albeit more academic, warning how Trump’s primary victory means we’re edging closer to authoritarianism.

The usual talking points are being rehashed about Trump’s political success correlating with the Left’s insane theories about white supremacy and racism. You know the deal here: only racists vote for Trump. JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon had a real problem with the resurgence of these sentiments from the Left, noting that the cities aren’t the only bastions where people are innovating. In essence, Dimon was saying that Trump supporters aren’t extremists—75 million people voted for him in 2020—and there needs to be a return to a more sensible, respectful tone. Oh, and did we mention that Dimon is a Nikki Haley supporter?

"I don't like how Trump said things, but he wasn't wrong about those critical issues. That's why they're voting for him. People should be more respectful of our fellow citizens," says @JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. "I think this negative talk about MAGA will hurt Biden's campaign." pic.twitter.com/WKnDjBvefO — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) January 17, 2024

Dimon laid out the secret sauce behind Trump’s political stability. It’s not rocket science: he was right about immigration, NATO, grew the economy at a solid rate before the COVID pandemic, and his tax bill worked (so much that Democrats don’t want most of it repealed). Dimon didn’t like how he framed some of these issues, but he was proven right at their core.

He added that Democrats have done a pretty good job forcing the division with the “deplorables” line and making us hate one another. Now, we’ll see if that changes because Wall Street folks and bankers change positions based on the political winds, like Nikki Haley, but this was a solid observation from someone who is decidedly not a hardcore MAGA guy.