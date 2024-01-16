Biden Reportedly Flying to Michigan to Quell Muslim Voter Revolt

The signs have been present for weeks, months even: there’s a Muslim voter revolt brewing in the Rust Belt. It’s a political event that Joe Biden and the Democrats cannot afford, as the party wouldn’t be able to absorb such a body blow in the 2024 general election. If Muslim voters stay home in Michigan and Minnesota, Republicans increase their odds mightily of winning those states.

That could be an election killer. Joe Biden cannot forsake Israel, but these voters are incensed and captivated by fake news about a Jewish genocide in the wake of the IDF invasion of the Gaza Strip. They’re terrorist hunting, which isn’t genocide, a word that’s losing meaning as the Left tries to pervert its true meaning to save their terrorist allies in Hamas.

Joe Biden is supposedly flying out to Michigan at the end of the month to quell such a revolt, hoping to meet with local Muslim leaders. There’s one massive problem: no one wants to meet him:

Biden is scheduled to travel to Michigan at the end of the month to meet with Arab American voters.



There is a problem - many are rejecting the invite to meet, while others have rebuffed outreach efforts.



The meetings are in jeopardy, and currently looking like they won’t… — Abed A. Ayoub (@aayoub) January 16, 2024

Yikes. Biden can’t cut off Israel nor tell them to withdraw their forces. The IDF will destroy Hamas and remain in the Gaza Strip to handle its security responsibilities. Meanwhile, all-out war could erupt as Hezbollah continues to harass Israel from the north and Iran-back terror groups continue to attack Israeli and American forces in the region. Biden’s foreign policy team has reportedly failed to persuade Tehran to halt these operations, to the shock of no one. It’s why the Pentagon was scrambling to draft contingency plans in case a massive regional war broke out, which was around the time Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was secretly hospitalized in the ICU due to complications from a surgery relating to his prostate cancer diagnosis. Austin didn’t tell any White House official, who only learned about the defense secretary’s condition days later.

So, yeah, Israel isn’t going anywhere. There is no genocide. And we’re going to kill all these terrorists. Looks like this pro-Hamas bunch will just have to stay at home on election night. Please do.