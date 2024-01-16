Ted Cruz Makes His 2024 Endorsement

Chris Christie’s Final Humiliation Is A Lesson
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 16, 2024 9:45 PM
It’s not shocking that we’re seeing some prominent Republicans start to toss their endorsements around. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), brutalized by Trump in 2016, officially endorsed the former president tonight, saying it was time to unite. Donald Trump’s landslide win in the Iowa Caucuses provides ample reason for such an announcement (via The Hill):

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) made his endorsement of former President Trump official Tuesday night, just one day after the former president won the Iowa caucuses. 

“I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President. Now is the time for us to unite to oust Joe Biden and save our country from the Democrats’ destructive agenda,” Cruz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 

“To help us win this fight, please make a donation right now to support me and President Trump as we work together to defeat Joe Biden & Save America. Make a strong statement with your support,” he said, alongside a link to donate to Trump’s campaign. 

Cruz joined with at least 23 other U.S. senators who have endorsed Trump in the GOP presidential primary. The Texas senator has endorsed Trump in his two other election bids in 2020 and 2016. 

The former president infamously called the Texas Republican ‘Lyin’ Ted’ during the 2016 primaries but later re-nicknamed him ‘Beautiful Ted’ once elected president. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) hasn’t endorsed anyone yet but did say that every Republican should steer clear of Nikki Haley, dropping a brutal thread about why everyone should be ‘Never Nikki’ in these primaries.



