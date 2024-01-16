Ted Cruz Makes His 2024 Endorsement

It’s not shocking that we’re seeing some prominent Republicans start to toss their endorsements around. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), brutalized by Trump in 2016, officially endorsed the former president tonight, saying it was time to unite. Donald Trump’s landslide win in the Iowa Caucuses provides ample reason for such an announcement (via The Hill):

“I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President. Now is the time for us to unite to oust Joe Biden and save our country from the Democrats’ destructive agenda,” Cruz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“To help us win this fight, please make a donation right now to support me and President Trump as we work together to defeat Joe Biden & Save America. Make a strong statement with your support,” he said, alongside a link to donate to Trump’s campaign.

Cruz joined with at least 23 other U.S. senators who have endorsed Trump in the GOP presidential primary. The Texas senator has endorsed Trump in his two other election bids in 2020 and 2016.