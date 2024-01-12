Antisemitism Has Become So Bad That a Top Sportscaster Paused Comment on It
Tipsheet

Rand Paul's 2024 Announcement Is a Brutal Thread About Nikki Haley

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 12, 2024 9:00 AM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) will say something about the 2024 race. Will it be an endorsement? Some didn’t get that impression, though it’s impossible to glean anything from his tweet yesterday, which is barely 15 seconds long. The Kentucky Republican said he’d been keeping his mouth shut about the state of the race until now. He teased that we should all tune in today and see what he was about to say about the upcoming election:

Based on past remarks, he might not endorse anyone, though he’s met with independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, where he spoke glowingly about the latter’s opposition to crony capitalism (via The Hill): 

“I’ve stayed out of the Republican Presidential Primary so far – but I’ve seen enough,” Paul wrote Thursday in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “That’s why tomorrow morning I will have something important to say. Don’t miss it!” 

Paul attached a short clip to his online post Thursday, conveying a similar message. 

“As you know, I’ve been pretty quiet about the presidential race, which is kind of unusual for me,” he said. 

[…] 

In an interview with Politico on Wednesday, after meeting with Kennedy, Paul praised Kennedy’s “skepticism of crony capitalism, I like his skepticism that large parts of the regulatory apparatus of the government have been taken over by big business.”   

“There are a lot of things that he talks about that he and I agree on, and my father has known him,” Paul told Politico. “The conversation is useful, and we’re gonna continue to talk to him.” 

Paul also told Politico that he’s met with most GOP presidential candidates at this point and that he wasn’t ready to make an endorsement, as of the interview Wednesday. 

Let’s hope he steers clear of endorsing Kennedy. It will be the usual stump speech about how this is a critical election and that our economic and individual freedoms hang in the balance, as his father has done countless times. He won’t give a firm endorsement but will hope that all parties involved will seek to unite their supporters around the eventual nominee, Donald Trump. There might be some COVID swipes at Fauci and how this medical regime has destroyed American education, among other things, which should provide for some entertaining sound bites.

***

UPDATE: It's none of that. It's something better. There was a brutal swipe, but it was directed at Nikki Haley. This morning, Paul unleashed a nasty thread on Twitter about the former South Carolina governor. He's proudly 'Never Nikki' and hopes you are too:

