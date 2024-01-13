FAA Grounds All Boeing 737 Max 9 Airliners Amid Blowout Fiasco
Tipsheet

You Could Say the Massive Pro-Terrorist Rally in DC Devolved Into an Insurrection

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 13, 2024 10:05 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Hordes of pro-terrorist supporters invaded Washington, DC, to voice support for a ceasefire in Gaza, which will only benefit the barbaric animals that call themselves Hamas. This terror group launched a heinous terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, murdering 1,200 Israeli men, women, and children. The genocidal assault sowed the seeds for Hamas's destruction as Israeli forces invaded the Gaza Strip later that month. Their goal: the destruction of the terrorist organization that’s dominated the strip since 2007. Despite protests from Arab leaders, they’re reportedly supportive of Israel’s campaign against the terror group, as everyone sees Hamas as a universal threat (via Washington Post): 

Thousands of protesters gathered in downtown D.C. Saturday afternoon at a rally calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and a halt to U.S. aid to Israel. 

A sea of black, green, red and white flags floated over the crowd in Freedom Plaza, blocks from the White House, as the protesters chanted “Free Free Palestine” and held picket signs with messages such as “Cease Fire Now” and “End the War in Gaza.” Other signs accused the Israeli government of practicing apartheid and charged President Biden with genocide. 

The rally was part of a global day of protests that saw similar pro-Palestinian marches in cities including London, Rome, Paris, Dublin, Johannesburg and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. 

Demonstrators, who arrived by the busload and streamed from Metro stations, expressed outrage over the ongoing war and U.S. support for Israel’s bombing campaign that has displaced much of the population and left more than 23,000 Gazans dead and approximately 60,000 wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. 

[…] 

Merveen Adwan said she was born in Gaza, but fled with her three children after a spate of violence in 2000 and now lives in Montgomery County. 

“I’ve been living this life since I was born,” Adwan said. “Israel is committing genocide under the eyes of the whole world, with the aid of the U.S., and the rest of the world accepts that. If there is no justice in Gaza, that means there can be none in the whole world.”

 There is no genocide, you idiots. And we don’t know the real death toll. Hamas runs the Gaza Health Ministry. The Left has taken a nasty liking to Hamas, which is fueled by virulent antisemitism. Based on the Left’s rules, the terrorist sympathizers fomented an armed rebellion outside the White House:

And this right here is why I couldn’t care less about the so-called pro-Palestinian side. They’re just terrorists:

Tags: ISRAEL

