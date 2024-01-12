The Credibility of Georgia's Prosecution Team in Trump Case Takes Another Hit

Spencer has been revealing damning updates regarding the RICO case against Donald Trump. It’s one of the many bogus legal cases facing the former president as he heads into the 2024 cycle. He’s already the clear frontrunner to win the GOP nomination. Developments have been slow, but we’re receiving a stream of allegations concerning impropriety that are directed at the prosecution. Some might be disqualifying and they should be brought up by Trump’s legal team before the judge. Let’s start with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose office is spearheading this political circus against Trump, and her hiring of her romantic partner to help her prosecute this case:

A new legal filing in Georgia alleges that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis picked a "romantic partner" to lead her office's prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his actions following the 2020 presidential election, a development being called a "bombshell" by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. At issue is private attorney-turned-special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who is alleged to have "paid for lavish vacations he took with Willis using the Fulton County funds his law firm received" for his work on the Trump case, according to the Journal-Constitution. "County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022," some significant compensation which was authorized by Willis.

To boot, Mr. Wade’s ex-wife claims he never reported paychecks he accrued working on legal cases, some of which amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars, while withdrawing money from her account, leaving her in dire financial shape (via Daily Caller):

Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade allegedly did not disclose payments he received from working on the racketeering case against former President Donald Trump to his wife, leaving her without financial support throughout their divorce proceedings, according to a court document obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Wade, who was appointed to work on Trump’s case by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, is allegedly romantically involved with her and used the compensation he received from his position to take her on cruises and vacations, according to a motion filed Monday by a Trump co-defendant. In separate filings for his divorce case obtained by the DCNF, Wade’s wife alleges he did not disclose to her over $700,000 in earnings from the county. Wade’s wife alleges he has continued to draw from her bank account, leaving it “routinely overdrawn” despite “the clear inequity in financial circumstances.” His wife has been a stay-at-home mom for 20 years and relied on Wade for support during the course of their marriage, according to the filing.

As Sarah noted, Willis’ office used the shoddy January 6 committee as a compass in the early days of her RICO case against Trump. The same committee that destroyed all communications it had with the Biden White House (via Politico):

Georgia prosecutors probing Donald Trump’s effort to subvert the 2020 election got an early boost in the spring of 2022. It came from another set of investigators who were way ahead of them: the House Jan. 6 select committee. Committee staff quietly met with lawyers and agents working for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in mid-April 2022, just as she prepared to convene a special grand jury investigation. In the previously unreported meeting, the Jan. 6 committee aides let the district attorney’s team review — but not keep — a limited set of evidence they had gathered. Over the next few months, committee staff also had a series of phone calls with Willis’ team. They answered the prosecutors’ questions and shared insight on matters like Trump’s false electors gambit and his efforts to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Both of those ploys ultimately featured prominently in the criminal charges that Willis brought against Trump and his allies last summer.

Is the case unraveling? In the sense that a judge will dismiss it, no? That’s never going to happen. Ms. Willi could murder someone, and this trial would proceed, but the credibility of this hit squad that’s preparing to go to war with Trump and a dozen or so co-defendants has been damaged. It further confirms the narrative that the cases against Trump are being spearheaded by the most partisan and corrupt actors in the political class. They obviously don’t have much faith in the strength of these cases, which could explain why Democrats are so gung-ho about these unconstitutional attempts to remove Trump from the ballot nationwide.