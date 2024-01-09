We Know What Caused Tyreek Hill's Mansion to Go Up in Flames

You saw him play on Sunday, so obviously, he and his family are fine, but Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill did suffer some bad news on the home front: his mansion caught on fire. This incident occurred last week, days before the Dolphins prepared to play their divisional rival, the Buffalo Bills, in what would be for the AFC East crown.

Unlike the little kitchen fire Joe Biden exaggerated in a shoddy effort to empathize with the survivors of the devastating Maui wildfires last year, this was a significant blaze that caused over $2 million in damages. Hill’s contract is a massive $120 million over four years, so he’s not going to be homeless, but some kid is about to get a beating. The fire was caused by a child playing with a cigarette lighter (via Fox News):

Fire officials in Florida have revealed the cause of the fire that broke out on Wednesday at the home of Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Davis Fire Rescue ruled the fire as an "unintentional, accidental" event that was sparked by a child who was playing with a lighter inside the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire shortly after arriving at the mansion located in Southwest Ranches on Wednesday afternoon. Southwest Ranches is located around 23 miles west of Fort Lauderdale. Hill was seen leaving Dolphins practice after he learned about the two-alarm fire. Video from WSVN-TV later showed him outside the house with a walking boot. The 29-year-old continues to nurse a lingering ankle injury he suffered during a game.

We don’t know if the child is related to Hill, who is facing a slew of paternity claims. That’s another story entirely, but that’s not what’s important for the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver. They lost the division to the Bills last Sunday, 21-14. Miami had the division for the taking and blew it. They’re still in the playoffs but now head to Kansas City to play Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Hill’s former team, in what should be a good revenge game. However, Miami will play in what could be the coldest game in Chiefs franchise history.

