Tipsheet

Unauthorized Vehicle Crashes Into White House

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 08, 2024 6:51 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We have reports of an “unauthorized vehicle” that crashed into the White House gate, and a suspicious package was also discovered. Anthony Guglielmi, communications director for the Secret Service, added, “Shortly before 6 p.m., a vehicle collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex. The driver has been taken into custody & we are investigating the cause & manner of the collision.”

We’ll keep you updated.

