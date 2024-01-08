Unauthorized Vehicle Crashes Into White House

We have reports of an “unauthorized vehicle” that crashed into the White House gate, and a suspicious package was also discovered. Anthony Guglielmi, communications director for the Secret Service, added, “Shortly before 6 p.m., a vehicle collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex. The driver has been taken into custody & we are investigating the cause & manner of the collision.”

Advertisement

🚨#BREAKING: A unauthorized vehicle has crashed into White House Grounds gate



📌#Washington | #DC



Currently, numerous law enforcement along with Secret Service personnel are on the scene at the White House Grounds in Washington, D.C. After an unauthorized vehicle crashed into… pic.twitter.com/FCl9UOc4Vw — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 8, 2024

VEHICLE INTO GATE/ "SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE" INVESTIGATION--- on the 15th St and H St NW DC side of the White House. DCFD on scene assisting Secret Service. #McPhersonSquareDC pic.twitter.com/TDA72WrXj6 — Alan Henney (@alanhenney) January 8, 2024

Shortly before 6p.m., a vehicle collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex. The driver has been taken into custody & we are investigating the cause & manner of the collision. Expect traffic implications at 15th Street & Pennsylvania Ave & adjacent intersections. pic.twitter.com/n3M7zsFkvm — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) January 8, 2024

Ongoing Incident at the White House in Washington, D.C. in which a Vehicle reportedly Crashed into a Primary Gate on the Northwest Grounds at roughly 6pm EST; the Driver has since been Arrested while the Secret Service, Capitol Police, and other Law Enforcement are in the process… pic.twitter.com/g7ArXtAgF5 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 8, 2024





We’ll keep you updated.