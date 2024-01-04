Some of the Reactions to This Man Lunging at a Las Vegas Judge at Sentencing Are Pure Gold

The good news is that the judge is fine. She wasn’t killed or seriously harmed in this insane incident in Las Vegas, Nevada, where a man lunged at her at sentencing. It’s one of the rare occasions where court television is exciting. It’s also ironic since the man, Deobra Redden, was in court for attempted battery with substantial bodily harm charges.

His attorney tried to push for probation, but Judge Mary Kay Holthus denied the request, noting Redden’s criminal history. She said Mr. Redden needed a taste of his own medicine, which led to the assault. Redden hurled himself over the bench, tackling Holthus before staff and law enforcement officers got him under control:

SHOCK VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked in court during sentencing for three-time felon accused of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm pic.twitter.com/cJXujqmqO9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 3, 2024

A sentencing hearing in Las Vegas turned chaotic Wednesday morning when a judge suddenly tried to scramble out of her chair as a defendant hurled himself over the bench, arms outstretched to attack her, courtroom video shows. Deobra Redden, 30, was in court for a sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty in November to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, according to court records. Video from the hearing shows Judge Mary Kay Holthus suddenly look up as others in the courtroom began to yell. Redden can then be seen leaping over the bench and pulling Holthus to the ground as flags on either side of her chair fall to the floor. Two people can be seen pulling Redden away from the judge as someone yells “get off her,” according to the video, which has been viewed more than 30 million times on social media. […] Just before the attack, an attorney for Redden asked for a sentence of probation, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Holthus can be heard in the video denying the request, telling the attorney: “I appreciate that, but I think it’s time that he gets a taste of something else because I just can’t with that history.” Redden had previously served time in prison for attempted theft and domestic battery, Nevada state records show. Redden was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of battery and battery of a protected person, according to online jail records. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening. (via Washington Post)

A man facing battery charges commits an assault on a sitting judge–someone is going to prison for a long time.

