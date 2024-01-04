Wait, Did Claudine Gay Plagiarize Her Resignation Letter?
Trump Totally Should Pick Nikki Haley for His Veep
In Biden v. Houthis, the Terrorists Are Winning
President Gay Is a Symptom Not the Cause
Border Officials Tell Lawmakers How Much Cartels Make Each Week in One Sector...
Trump Picked Up Another Endorsement in the Senate
DOJ Files Lawsuit Against Texas, Argues New Illegal Immigration Law Is 'Unconstitutional'
Claudine Gay's NYT Op-Ed Is Exactly What You'd Expect
Why Are Americans at Each Other's Throats? Ask Barack Obama.
Who Will Be President on January 21, 2025?
Three Economic Myths to Put to Rest This Year
Standards Can – and Must – Be Applied to Everyone
'Where Have You Gone Joe DiMaggio?' or Clinton, Bush, and Obama
DEI Can Only Exist in a Non-Competitive Environment
Tipsheet

Some of the Reactions to This Man Lunging at a Las Vegas Judge at Sentencing Are Pure Gold

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 04, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The good news is that the judge is fine. She wasn’t killed or seriously harmed in this insane incident in Las Vegas, Nevada, where a man lunged at her at sentencing. It’s one of the rare occasions where court television is exciting. It’s also ironic since the man, Deobra Redden, was in court for attempted battery with substantial bodily harm charges.

Advertisement

His attorney tried to push for probation, but Judge Mary Kay Holthus denied the request, noting Redden’s criminal history. She said Mr. Redden needed a taste of his own medicine, which led to the assault. Redden hurled himself over the bench, tackling Holthus before staff and law enforcement officers got him under control: 

A sentencing hearing in Las Vegas turned chaotic Wednesday morning when a judge suddenly tried to scramble out of her chair as a defendant hurled himself over the bench, arms outstretched to attack her, courtroom video shows. 

Deobra Redden, 30, was in court for a sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty in November to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, according to court records. 

Video from the hearing shows Judge Mary Kay Holthus suddenly look up as others in the courtroom began to yell. Redden can then be seen leaping over the bench and pulling Holthus to the ground as flags on either side of her chair fall to the floor. Two people can be seen pulling Redden away from the judge as someone yells “get off her,” according to the video, which has been viewed more than 30 million times on social media. 

[…] 

Just before the attack, an attorney for Redden asked for a sentence of probation, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. 

Holthus can be heard in the video denying the request, telling the attorney: “I appreciate that, but I think it’s time that he gets a taste of something else because I just can’t with that history.” Redden had previously served time in prison for attempted theft and domestic battery, Nevada state records show. 

Redden was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of battery and battery of a protected person, according to online jail records. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening. (via Washington Post)

Recommended

Trump Totally Should Pick Nikki Haley for His Veep Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

A man facing battery charges commits an assault on a sitting judge–someone is going to prison for a long time. Yet, the reactions to the viral video have been gold:


Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Totally Should Pick Nikki Haley for His Veep Kurt Schlichter
Black Woman Lists All the Reasons She’s Voting for Biden in 2024, There’s Just One Problem Townhall Video
Wait, Did Claudine Gay Plagiarize Her Resignation Letter? Matt Vespa
Why Are Americans at Each Other's Throats? Ask Barack Obama. Larry Elder
The Jeffrey Epstein Court Docs Have Been Released Matt Vespa
Claudine Gay and a World Without Standards Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Totally Should Pick Nikki Haley for His Veep Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement