How Pro-Terrorist Goons Tried to Shut Down JFK Airport
Did You Catch Biden's New Year's Eve Message?
Palestinian Activists Need to Understand One Key Thing
Beirut Drone Strike Takes Out Hamas No. 3
Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Is Exactly What You'd Expect
Harvard President Claudine Gay to Resign
Guess What's Happening the Same Night As CNN's Debate Between Haley and DeSantis
If Republicans Follow THIS Advice, They Win in a Landslide
House Majority Leader Announces Trump Endorsement
Kornacki Highlights What Stands Out About Biden's Polling Heading Into Election Year
One Sport to Allow Men Who Believe They Are Women to Compete Against...
‘I Can’t Take It Anymore’: Immigrant Explains How Biden’s Border Policies Have Hurt...
Surprise: Hamas Supporters in NYC Now Chanting in Support of Another Anti-American Terrori...
Have Iran's Mullahs Reached a Tipping Point With West Over Their Attacks on...
Tipsheet

Video Captures Brazen Assassination Attempt on South Korean Opposition Leader

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 02, 2024 1:35 PM

A South Korean political leader was the victim of an assassination attempt in the southern city of Busan yesterday. According to NBC News, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party and opposition leader in the National Assembly was visiting the site of the new airport for the city when he was stabbed by an attendee in the crowd.  

Advertisement

Mr. Jae-myung is going about his business at these events, as most politicians do when the suspect lunged through the press pool and stabbed him in the neck. There was reportedly little blood loss, and the injury was determined to be "non-life threatening." A strong condemnation from President Yoon Suk Yeol regarding politically motivated violence was issued. The would-be assassin is in custody (via NBC News): 


A police official in the southeastern city of Busan said the injury to Lee Jae-myung, chairman of South Korea’s Democratic Party, was non life-threatening. A male suspect is in custody, the official said. 

Photos of Lee showed him on the ground surrounded by people. In the images, someone is seen pressing something against Lee’s neck. 

Another image shows Lee being carried on a stretcher outfitted with what appears to be a neck brace. 

The official described the wound as less than half an inch long. Lee was conscious and experienced little blood loss, the official told NBC News in an interview. 

South Korea's President, Yoon Suk Yeol, ordered police and other officials to respond quickly to the incident and ensure Lee receives "the best of care," a presidential spokesperson said. 

Recommended

Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Is Exactly What You'd Expect Spencer Brown
Advertisement

This isn’t the first time an Asian political leader has been attacked in such a manner. In July of 2022, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated by a man wielding a custom-made shotgun in Nara. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Is Exactly What You'd Expect Spencer Brown
Here's Why Harvard President Claudine Gay Finally Resigned Townhall Video
Top Twenty Terrible Predictions for 2024 Kurt Schlichter
Beirut Drone Strike Takes Out Hamas No. 3 Spencer Brown
Harvard President Claudine Gay to Resign Spencer Brown
Trump Just Destroyed the Abolish the FBI Bromide in a Single Post John Nantz

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Is Exactly What You'd Expect Spencer Brown
Advertisement