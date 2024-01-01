Top Twenty Terrible Predictions for 2024
The Ending of Cowboys-Lions Game Sparks Outrage and Accusations That Refs Fixed the Game

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 01, 2024 12:01 AM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

For those who bet the over in this game, which was set at 53.5, pour one out for those folks. The Cowboys-Lions game was a nailbiter, but Dallas emerged victorious 20-19. With the Eagles' epic collapse against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, all the Cowboys need to do is beat the rival Washington Commanders to clinch the NFC East, continuing the trend of this division having no repeat winner since 2004. 

Yet, the game’s final two minutes were baffling. For starters, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy opted to pass the ball three times when Dallas needed to run the ball, force Detroit to burn its timeouts, get a first down, and take a knee. They were up 20-13. What were they thinking? If McCarthy believed that Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff couldn’t march downfield, he was dead wrong. 

They carved up Dallas’ secondary to clinch a game-tying touchdown that could’ve sent the game into overtime. Instead, Lion head coach Dan Campbell opted for the two-point conversion for the win. The initial play was well-executed until an illegal touching downfield penalty set into motion the circus that has marred the NFL in controversy over the questionable officiating and the even more puzzling explanation afterward. It was a ‘big man’ play, as Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker clinched what would’ve been the game-winning two-point conversion. 

Decker claimed he reported to the referee as eligible. Backup tackle Dan Skipper did not. Yet, there are two narratives here, and the consensus for many is that Detroit was robbed (via Detroit Free Press): 

National analysts were up in arms across social media after the Lions had their go-ahead 2-point conversion wiped off the board by a penalty, leading to a 20-19 loss to the Cowboys. 

In typical Lions fashion, the high-stakes, standalone game finished very controversially when left tackle Taylor Decker caught a pass in the end zone, seemingly putting the Lions in position to win the game. 

However, the elation was quickly crushed when head referee Brad Allen announced an illegal touching penalty on Decker. 

After the game, Decker said he specifically told Allen that he was declaring as an eligible receiver. Allen, however, said Dan Skipper declared as an eligible receiver, despite Skipper seemingly never getting close enough to speak with the referee. 

Skipper said he never said a word to Allen, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell added in his postgame press conference that he went over all of the team's trick plays with the refereeing crew before the game, but there was still seemingly a mix-up. 

When the penalty was called, Campbell decided to leave his offense on the field to attempt the 2-point play from roughly the 7-yard line. Goff was intercepted on the play, but Cowboys star Micah Parsons jumped offsides, giving the Lions another play. On the third try, this time from the 3, Goff attempted a pass to tight end James Mitchell, but the throw was low and Mitchell was unable to grab the pass, effectively ending the game. 

Had the play stood, the Lions would've been up by 1 with 23 seconds left, but instead, the Cowboys recovered an onside kick and took a knee to run out the clock. 

What a fiasco. With the rise of legal sports betting, it’s situations like this that give much credence to the narrative that the games are rigged, and not in a funny It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia kind of way: 

There were profound implications regarding the outcome of this game, so much so that even Philadelphia Eagles fans, not all, were pulling for the Cowboys to win due to playoff seeding. Instead, we got a circus, and Eagles fans suffered a crushing loss to the then-3-12 Cardinals the following day.

Head official Brad Allen and his crew could be precluded from officiating any playoff games because they've been a total trainwreck this season. 

