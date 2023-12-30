Prolific Tom Wilkinson Dies Suddenly at 75
Jar Shaking
'Wolf of Wall Street' Explains How Pelosi, Corrupt Politicians Get Rich In 'Rigged'...
New Year, New Laws: Here Are the LGBTQ+ Laws Impacting Children Scheduled to...
Conservative California Town Cancels Pride Month, Black History Month
Iran Is Reportedly Speeding Up Transfer Of Precision Weapons To Terrorist Group Hezbollah
Conservatives Attack Ohio Republican Gov. For His Radical Transgender Bill
Biden Admin Targets Fridges, Freezers In Latest Slew of Appliance Crackdown
House Democrat Caught Using Taxpayer Funds for Her Own Advantage
Newsom to Offer Health Insurance to Illegal Migrants If They Can Get to...
What Nikki Haley Should Have Said About The Civil War
Hamas Terrorist Supporters Hijacking the Public Space
The January 6 Indictment: Smith Claims to Uphold the Constitution by Violating It
Taylor Swift Was Person of the Year, but the Music World Lost...
Tipsheet

Wait, That's Why the NFL Slapped NY Giants RB Saquon Barkley with a $22,000 Fine

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 30, 2023 7:00 PM

On Christmas Day, there was no miracle for the New York Giants, who played their rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Unlike past meetings, this one wasn’t a blowout. It came down to the game's final seconds, where The Giants had a chance to win and sent the City of Brotherly Love into another week of misery; the Eagles were on a three-game losing streak. That was not the case. The Giants fell 25-33 against a team many projected would return to the Super Bowl this year. I was expecting a 41-13 drumming, but the Christmas Day showdown was a throwback to the days when Giants-Eagles games were slogs to the bitter end. 

Advertisement

But it’ll be a while before those days return, as the New York Giants have been victim to bad drafts, trades, puzzling contract extensions, and a horrific front office for years. Since at least 2013, Giants fans have become accustomed to losing to hated Eagles—2013 is also the last year the Giants were able to beat the ‘Iggles’ at home in an ugly 15-7 victory. The game also wasn’t as soft then. 

The roughing-the-passer calls have become insane, but star running back Saquon Barkley got a $21,855 fine in his stocking for…running the ball. I'm not kidding. The reason the league slapped him with that insane fine was that he lowered his head before crashing into Eagles linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

Recommended

'Wolf of Wall Street' Explains How Pelosi, Corrupt Politicians Get Rich In 'Rigged' Stock Market Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

If that’s worthy of a fine, then Isiah Pacheco of the Kansas City Chiefs needs to be retroactively fined, along with the Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker—both of whom run the ball angrier than Barkley. 

I can handle the ‘woke’ nonsense because it’s not like it’s anything new, and no one gives a crap once kickoff starts, but the penalties and officiating this season have been atrocious. Forget the debate about banning the tush push at next year’s owners' meeting; clear up the rules on illegal contact, rub routes, and whatever this nonsense for running backs is because there’s nothing here worthy of the $20k fine. 

Jalen Hurts’ horse collar tackle on Adoree Jackson’s pick-six is another matter—that’s been banned for years, though unusual since quarterbacks seldom get fined. 

Advertisement

I’m more worried about the NFL becoming a two-hand touch league than anything woke-related. Colin Kaepernick had his moment and left—and no one cares about him. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Wolf of Wall Street' Explains How Pelosi, Corrupt Politicians Get Rich In 'Rigged' Stock Market Sarah Arnold
Biden Admin Targets Fridges, Freezers In Latest Slew of Appliance Crackdown Sarah Arnold
Want to Guess What This Surgeon Says Is Destroying American Health Care? Matt Vespa
Prolific Tom Wilkinson Dies Suddenly at 75 Matt Vespa
The January 6 Indictment: Smith Claims to Uphold the Constitution by Violating It John O'Connor
GOP Senators Introduce Bill That Would Punish States Who Disqualify Trump From 2024 Ballot Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Wolf of Wall Street' Explains How Pelosi, Corrupt Politicians Get Rich In 'Rigged' Stock Market Sarah Arnold
Advertisement