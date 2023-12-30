Wait, That's Why the NFL Slapped NY Giants RB Saquon Barkley with a $22,000 Fine

On Christmas Day, there was no miracle for the New York Giants, who played their rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Unlike past meetings, this one wasn’t a blowout. It came down to the game's final seconds, where The Giants had a chance to win and sent the City of Brotherly Love into another week of misery; the Eagles were on a three-game losing streak. That was not the case. The Giants fell 25-33 against a team many projected would return to the Super Bowl this year. I was expecting a 41-13 drumming, but the Christmas Day showdown was a throwback to the days when Giants-Eagles games were slogs to the bitter end.

But it’ll be a while before those days return, as the New York Giants have been victim to bad drafts, trades, puzzling contract extensions, and a horrific front office for years. Since at least 2013, Giants fans have become accustomed to losing to hated Eagles—2013 is also the last year the Giants were able to beat the ‘Iggles’ at home in an ugly 15-7 victory. The game also wasn’t as soft then.

The roughing-the-passer calls have become insane, but star running back Saquon Barkley got a $21,855 fine in his stocking for…running the ball. I'm not kidding. The reason the league slapped him with that insane fine was that he lowered his head before crashing into Eagles linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

The NFL fined Giants RB Saquon Barkley $21,855 for unnecessary roughness on this play, where he apparently lowered his head to initiate contact pic.twitter.com/vxlp31EuyJ — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 30, 2023

First, running backs get crushed in contract negotiations.



Now they can’t even play their position without risking fines.



How are you supposed to run between the tackles and properly protect yourself? You want to run straight up & down, get their knee blown out?



It’s Football! https://t.co/zNI02TJXmF — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 30, 2023

#NYGiants RB Saquon Barkley was fined $21,855 for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter against Eagles on Christmas.

There was no flag on the play: a 5-yard run at the 6:13 mark. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 30, 2023

If that’s worthy of a fine, then Isiah Pacheco of the Kansas City Chiefs needs to be retroactively fined, along with the Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker—both of whom run the ball angrier than Barkley.

I can handle the ‘woke’ nonsense because it’s not like it’s anything new, and no one gives a crap once kickoff starts, but the penalties and officiating this season have been atrocious. Forget the debate about banning the tush push at next year’s owners' meeting; clear up the rules on illegal contact, rub routes, and whatever this nonsense for running backs is because there’s nothing here worthy of the $20k fine.

Jalen Hurts’ horse collar tackle on Adoree Jackson’s pick-six is another matter—that’s been banned for years, though unusual since quarterbacks seldom get fined.

I’m more worried about the NFL becoming a two-hand touch league than anything woke-related. Colin Kaepernick had his moment and left—and no one cares about him.