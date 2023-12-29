Democrats Have Turned Ballot Access Into a Political Circus

The good news is that Donald Trump is back on the ballot in Colorado. The ugly part is that Maine opted to get involved in this facetious legal drama concerning Trump and the 14th Amendment. They removed the former president from their 2024 ballot, keeping this nonsensical lawfare alive. Anti-Trump attorneys and election officials are trying to argue that Trump committed an act of armed rebellion against the United States through the January 6 riot. That’s inaccurate. Trump hasn’t been charged with insurrection, and you’re not found guilty by default in this country, either.

Spencer wrote what Maine did last night:

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, issued a 34-page ruling Thursday evening stating that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on her state's 2024 ballot. The official ruling followed a hearing Bellows convened on December 15 on three challenges to Trump's eligibility for office: two based on Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and one filed under the Twenty-Second Amendment. "For the reasons set forth below, I conclude that Mr. Trump's primary petition is invalid," Bellows' ruling states. "Specifically, I find that the declaration on his candidate consent form is false because he is not qualified to hold the office of the President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment."

California was exploring ways to bar Trump from their ballot. They finally ended that fool's errand yesterday. Ballot access has become a total circus, thanks to Democrats. Again, another institution has been corrupted—nothing is safe. Anti-Trump hysterics from the Left have perverted our justice system and intelligence community. The Department of Justice is coming after the Democrats' political enemies. The intelligence community leaks whatever it can to kneecap the former president and his supporters. Texas might be considering removing Biden. They should do so because, obviously, legal precedent and due process are irrelevant points of procedure.

A single official from the opposing party has “determined” a leading presidential candidate is disqualified from office, via a crime for which he hasn’t been charged — and has thrown him off the ballot. I’ve been harshly critical of Trump’s post-2020 conduct. This is corrosive. https://t.co/qGRXVpGxRu — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 29, 2023

This war isn’t about fighting for the moral high ground. There isn’t any in 2024. It’s about survival because we’ll lose if the GOP thinks we can win if we play by the rules. Democrats are like Hamas in one critical way: you can’t trust them.