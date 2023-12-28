Iran and Hamas' Reasoning for the October 7 Attacks Devolves Into an Insane Terrorist Circus

The reasoning behind Hamas’ October 7 attacks is simple: they want to destroy Israel. It’s why that whole ‘from the river to the sea’ nonsense is not about Palestinian rights; it’s about genocide—you all know this. No amount of spin can justify it. The terror group might offer reasons for why this heinous attack was carried out, supposedly over the encroachment onto one of their holy sites, but we all know why. We’ve seen the photos and the video footage. The intentional rape, torture, and murder of Israelis was not because of a mosque being at risk of desecration. You didn’t hear any of that from the GoPro footage of these terrorist animals targeting Arab Israelis because they worked and lived among Jews.

On Wednesday, Iran tried to claim credit for the October 7 attacks, saying it was in response to the targeted strike that killed Quds Force commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in 2020. Trump was also blamed. Hamas denied this (via Times of Israel):

Iran now claims that it’s responsible for the October 7 massacre and that it was payback for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani by the U.S. in 2020… pic.twitter.com/NWdIPDrfu4 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 27, 2023





Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Wednesday that the Hamas terror group’s devastating attack on Israel was in revenge for the 2020 assassination of IRGC Quds Force head Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike. IRGC spokesman Ramazan Sharif tied the October 7 massacres to Soleimani in remarks he made about the killing of another top officer earlier this week in an airstrike Iran has blamed on Israel. Brig. Gen. Razi Mousavi, who was close to Soleimani, was killed in a strike on his home in Damascus on Monday. Mousavi was responsible for coordinating the military alliance between Iran and Syria and was believed by Israel to have been heavily involved in Tehran’s efforts to supply weapons to terror proxies in the area, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group. […] However, Hamas swiftly denied the Iranian claim and reiterated that it attacked Israel over what it described as “the dangers threatening the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” referring to the key Islamic site on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem. In a statement, the terror group said that “all Palestinian resistance actions” are a response to what it called the “occupation and its ongoing aggression against our people and the holy places.” On the day of the attack, which Hamas dubbed “Operation Al-Aqsa Deluge,” the terror group’s military commander Muhammad Deif said in a recorded message it was launched in retaliation for Israel’s “desecration” of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and was a follow-up of previous warnings by the group.

Look, we all know the playbook here: you want to destroy Israel. That was the main reason behind any terrorist venture against Israel. The rest is public relations fluff. Hamas has gone on record saying that they will continue to execute as many October 7 attacks as it takes to destroy the Jewish state. Iran has made similar remarks for decades. It only exposes there is no rationale behind any of this, especially since Hamas had to have known October 7 would likely end with their demise. It’s insanity—and that’s the point. But please, enjoy this three-ring terrorist circus trying to claim credit. Iran is not popular among the Palestinians, with some observing that this is probably because Tehran has refused to intervene militarily as Israeli forces wipe out Hamas in the Gaza Strip.