Why John Fetterman Just Blasted a Top Dem Strategist

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 27, 2023 1:30 PM
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) went on a ‘based’ tear, but it seems he was reminded to act like a Democrat again. Maybe he got a memo? Maybe his wife told him to shape up? It doesn’t matter, though his streak of bucking the party line was never sustainable. It was entertaining for a few weeks, but it might be over, like Tommy DeVito’s time as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback. Fetterman decided to fix bayonets for Joe Biden, blasting top Democratic Party strategist James Carville, who has been critical of the president (via The Hill): 

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) blasted Democratic strategist James Carville, saying he should “shut the f‑‑‑ up” on criticisms regarding President Biden and his odds in the 2024 presidential race. 

In a new interview with Politico, Fetterman responded to a question about Biden’s reelection campaign by slamming Carville unprompted, saying he would use the interview as “another opportunity to tell James Carville to shut the f‑‑‑ up.” 

“Like I said, my man hasn’t been relevant since grunge was a thing. And I don’t know why he believes it’s helpful to say these kinds of things about an incredibly difficult circumstance with an incredibly strong and decent and excellent president. I’ll never understand that,” Fetterman added. 

Earlier this year, Carville warned Democrats that Biden could lose to former President Trump in 2024. 

Carville, a political consultant to former President Clinton, has been critical of the push by Democrats to reelect Biden despite concerns from voters that he is too old for the job. 

Fetterman added that Carville’s criticisms weren’t “helpful.”

Up until this point, it’s been entertaining watching Fetterman, of all people, become the most sensible Senate Democrat up on the Hill. He said he wasn’t a progressive, said his party should talk about the southern border, adding it wasn’t xenophobic to do so and called for the expulsion of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who is facing another corruption and bribery legal fiasco. He’s also been one of the staunchest and most vocal supporters of Israel, which of all things, has sent his leftist backers into a fit.


