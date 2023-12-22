Associated Press Returns to Pure Propaganda Form With Story About the Damage in Gaza

Who knew that Hamas would find an ally in the United Nations, whose security council passed a resolution for an indefinite pause in the fighting in Gaza? The United States abstained, paving the way for this pro-terrorist insanity. World leaders are either idiots, naïve, or pro-Hamas because we know what Hamas will do when they get their Islamist hands on the aid packages. They’ll steal them, as they’ve done for years.

The narrative to support such actions is also soaked in hyperbole. The Associated Press returned to its true propaganda form on this issue when it peddled this piece about how Israel’s war in Gaza was one of “the deadliest and most destructive in recent history.” The experts are saying this, but who are these people? It’s also demonstrably false (via Associated Press):

Experts in what https://t.co/bsrHU0I4FM — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 22, 2023





The Israeli military campaign in Gaza, experts say, now sits among the deadliest and most destructive in recent history. In just over two months, the offensive has wreaked more destruction than the razing of Syria’s Aleppo between 2012 and 2016, Ukraine’s Mariupol, or proportionally, the Allied bombing of Germany in World War II. It has killed more civilians than the U.S.-led coalition did in its three-year campaign against the Islamic State group. The Israeli military has said little about what kinds of bombs and artillery it is using in Gaza. But from blast fragments found on-site and analyses of strike footage, experts are confident that the vast majority of bombs dropped on the besieged enclave are U.S.-made. They say the weapons include 2,000-pound (900-kilogram) “bunker-busters” that have killed hundreds in densely populated areas. […] By some measures, destruction in Gaza has outpaced Allied bombings of Germany during World War II. Between 1942 and 1945, the allies attacked 51 major German cities and towns, destroying about 40-50% of their urban areas, said Robert Pape, a U.S. military historian. Pape said this amounted to 10% of buildings across Germany, compared to over 33% across Gaza, a densely populated territory of just 140 square miles (360 square kilometers). “Gaza is one of the most intense civilian punishment campaigns in history,” said Pape. “It now sits comfortably in the top quartile of the most devastating bombing campaigns ever.”

It’s laughable. First, the phrasing: the article says “recent history” because the Lebanese Civil War was by far more destructive and deadly than this operation in the Gaza Strip. Second, “by some measures,” this war outpaced Allied bombings of Nazi Germany. In other words, it’s nowhere close. It’s an offensive cherry-picking manufactured narrative to rope the IDF into some mythical war crime tale. The Israeli invasion of Gaza isn’t as destructive as anything in World War II. Also, what about our invasion of Iraq? What about the Iran-Iraq War? All were more deadly than the IDF’s operation to eradicate Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

What I love is that Israel is likely and should ignore any call for a ceasefire until Hamas is wiped out. Let the antisemites of the world seethe. They have no power or say here.

I still can’t believe some people thought this war was on par with past civil wars and invasions in the region. It’s historical illiteracy at its worst, but one that was predictable.