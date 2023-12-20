Trump's Toughest Critics Blast Move to Nix Him From the Ballot
Tipsheet

Latest Global Warming Cause Exposed What These Green Warriors Wanted Us to Do the Entire Time

Matt Vespa
December 20, 2023

A part of me can’t be shocked concerning what these greenies say is causing the Earth’s temperature to allegedly rise. For decades, we’ve gone through the wringer regarding global temperatures and how they might end human civilization. In the 1970s, it was global cooling, with apocalyptic articles about how re-glaciation would overtake the North American continent, speckled with panic porn about how we needed to construct massive granaries to store food in preparation. 

Now, it’s global warming, where these people, honest to God, try to sell us fake narratives about how hurricanes are formed due to global warming. That's not true: summers have always been hot, and there is something called hurricane season to explain the period in which tropical storms are formed with greater frequency. Coal, fossil fuels, and natural gas have also been targeted by the environmental Left, though not all solely over the climate change con. The latest trend is one that exposes what these green freaks have wanted us to do all along, and that is to die off. 

No, I’m not kidding. You’ve heard this crowd talk about population control vis-à-vis curbing global warming. This latest revelation strikes at the heart of that population control narrative because breathing is now a contributing factor (via NY Post): 

Humans may be fueling global warming by breathing, a new study suggests. 

“Exhaled human breath can contain small, elevated concentrations of methane (CH4) and nitrous oxide (N2O), both of which contribute to global warming,” according to research released last week in the UK  journal PLOS. 

The methane and nitrous oxide exhaled by humans make up about 0.1 of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions, the writeup said. 

The gases are in addition to the carbon dioxide that humans exhale. 

The study, led by Dr. Nicholas Cowan from the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology, involved 104 adult volunteers and found that nitrous oxide was breathed out by every one of them, while 31 percent exhaled methane. 

Those who did not exhale methane in their breath still probably released the gas “ion flatus,” the study said, referring to burping and flatulence.

What insanity is this? So, if we don’t breathe, we can curb climate change. Maybe we should push this because the folks who would die to save Mother Earth are some of the most insufferable people on the planet. We’ll all pretend to hold our breaths while the useful idiots go the whole nine yards and expire. I could live with that.

***

UPDATE: It got a community note:

Breathing is carbon neutral. All of the carbon exhaled came from carbon plants extracted and stored. 

 

CLIMATE CHANGE

