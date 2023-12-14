Cheer on Academia Burning Itself Down
Here's the Hilarious Tweet That Shredded the 'Queers for Palestine' Manhattan Bridge Protest

Matt Vespa
December 14, 2023
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

What’s the allure of leftism? Does it blind you so much that you defend people who would straight-up murder if they had the chance? There’s a reason why whatever LGBT remnant in the Muslim world keeps their mouths shut: they would get tossed off a rooftop. Iran hung these people from cranes, whereas ISIS chucked them from buildings. Hamas would have killed these people in the Gaza Strip. Homosexuality is a punishable offense, so please explain why hundreds of these “queers for Palestine” clowns decided to shut down the Manhattan Bridge on December 11 (via Daily Wire):

Hundreds of people participating in a “Queers for Palestine” protest blocked the Manhattan Bridge in New York City on Monday evening.

The pro-Palestinian protesters marched from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn across the bridge into Manhattan calling for a “Free Palestine.” Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have become more widespread since the terror group Hamas killed roughly 1,200 Israeli civilians and took hundreds more captive in a terror attack on October 7. 

The protesters touted LGBT and trans pride flags while chanting slogans such as “queer, trans, no peace on stolen land” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a popular phrase among pro-Palestinian activists that effectively calls for genocide against Israelis. The protesters also compared Israel’s military and the New York Police Department to the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan, chanting “NYPD, KKK, IDF, they’re all the same.” 

The crowd was led by protesters carrying banners with messages such as “Queers for Liberated Palestine,” “No Pride in Genocide,” and “Queer Jews say: F*** the West. Let Gaza Live.”

Cheer on Academia Burning Itself Down Kurt Schlichter
I know the answer. You know the answer, too. The oppressor/oppressed narrative must always be defended, even if it means taking up a laughably ironic position on this issue. Overall, it’s entertaining to watch liberals and feminists defend radical Islamists when they would be stoned to death in their societies. Women cannot leave the home without a male chaperone, among many other things, which I doubt the NOW membership would find acceptable. One of the best tweets mocked the protesters, noting that since this crowd dabbles in the pronoun game, theirs would be 'was/were' if this were in Gaza.

Defending people who would butcher you in the street over your lifestyle to own the cons is peak stupidity, but that’s progressivism for you. 

