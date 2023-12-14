Here's the Hilarious Tweet That Shredded the 'Queers for Palestine' Manhattan Bridge Prote...
So, That's What a San Francisco Democrat Thinks Is Causing the City's Homeless Problem

Matt Vespa
December 14, 2023
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

San Francisco is a wreck. It’s riddled with homeless people, dirty needles, fecal matter over sidewalks, and crime. It’s what happens when far-left Democrats take over. Liberal utopia consists of enabling criminality and living in abject filth, all while property values remain high, thanks to wealthy white progressives who are shielded from most of the mayhem. 

It’s also geography vis-à-vis Silicon Valley—where the tech billionaires and their ilk set up shop. But one San Francisco Democrat knew what was causing the city’s homeless crisis: capitalism. It shouldn’t shock anyone that this man is a democratic socialist (via NY Post): 

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston claimed the city’s homelessness problems were “absolutely the result of capitalism,” and it was “counterproductive” to arrest people openly doing drugs. 

Preston’s District 5 includes the Tenderloin District, an area known for its open-air drug market. Nearly half of the city’s homeless population lived in this district in 2022, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. 

The Democratic Socialist supervisor argued his district was particularly affected by homelessness because of the country’s economic structure.

“I think what you’re seeing in the Tenderloin is absolutely the result of capitalism and what happens in capitalism to the people at the bottom rungs,” the local leader reportedly remarked in a new documentary by the UK outlet, UnHerd. 

“The biggest driver of why folks are on the street is because they lost their jobs, income or were evicted from their homes, usually for not being able to pay the rent. So you have major landlords literally causing folks to lose their homes, and real estate speculation making it impossible for folks to find an affordable place to live,” he reportedly said in the interview. 

[…] 

He also doubled down on calls to further defund law enforcement in San Francisco.

 “I think we have a very, very bloated police budget. All kinds of waste in the police department. I could cut $100 million out of the department,” he said in the interview. 

The article added that Elon Musk singled out Preston for being the sole individual who bears the most responsibility for destroying the city. San Francisco did clean up well when Chinese dictator Xi Jinping visited last month. But Preston’s blasé and lackadaisical attitude toward the city’s appalling living standards is par for the course since that’s the common trait in all socialist countries. And yes, it's also not a shock this clown thinks cutting the police budget is a worthwhile policy venture. 

