China Mocks the 'Miraculous' Cleanup of San Francisco's Homeless

This week, the U.S. added to the list of reasons why foreign leaders laugh at the leadership our nation faces under Democratic rule.

China's propaganda-fueled newspaper, the Global Times, mocked San Francisco's "miraculous" cleanup of the city's ongoing homeless problem ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Before Chinese dictator Xi Jinping's arrival in the Democrat-run city, San Francisco sidewalks were plagued with homeless encampments, human feces, and needles— making it one of the most dangerous places to visit in California.

More from the Global Times:

The so-called San Francisco's "problem of the century" of the homeless miraculously disappeared overnight as the city prepares for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Chinese netizens joked online that the "about-face change" of San Francisco's clean street and the disappearance of homeless people demonstrate the city has the ability to address the malaise but only seems willing to do so when an international summit is approaching rather than for the sake of its own people. Drug addicts, dealers, and the homeless who have plagued San Francisco's downtown have miraculously disappeared. When San Francisco finally had rare fresh air, people began to question why the city's cleanliness and renewal had to wait until a summit. According to media reports, the real concern for San Francisco residents is why the government can solve century-old problems that have plagued the city for the president but cannot solve these problems for ordinary people. Some Chinese netizens also joked that the U.S. media tend to hype China's efforts to improve a city's environment before a big event. "In China, we already have clean and safe cities. So what we do is a little bit of cleanup. But the U.S. has pulled out all of its strength; not only did it remove the homeless, but it also covered graffiti and cleaned the rubbish-covered road. I thought they did not care," said a Sina Weibo netizen.

The Chinese publication pointed out many people find it "scary to know the government has the capability to clean up crime and drugs in 24 hours." However, it chooses not to.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA.) admitted that Jinping's visit was the only reason the city saw a massive cleanup of homeless.

After San Francisco was magically cleaned up ahead of Xi Jinping's visit, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom says:



