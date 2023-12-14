Only Woke Nonsense Could Explain Why This Seattle Student Flunked a Quiz

A student failed a quiz because he or she decided to answer two questions correctly. Only woke nonsense could explain why this student was punished for proving accurate answers. The incident occurred in Seattle, Washington, a bastion of left-wing orthodoxy. Education was always a progressive hive, but it’s veered into science fiction and outright insanity. Another peculiar aspect is that this quiz wasn’t in a science or biology class; it was some random ethnic history boondoggle. The two questions that landed this student in hot water dealt with transgenderism, where the class was asked if all men had penises and only women could get pregnant (via KOMO News):

Seattle high schooler marked incorrect on quiz for saying only women can get pregnant: report https://t.co/iCjJsClQ8l — New York Post (@nypost) December 13, 2023





A Seattle Public Schools quiz asking students a series of questions about human anatomy has sparked controversy online, particularly regarding how the quiz was graded. The quiz, which was first reported by MyNorthwest.com, was administered in a 10th grade ethnic studies course at Chief Sealth International High School two weeks ago, according to Seattle Public Schools. Students were allegedly instructed to mark whether the statements "only women can get pregnant" and "all men have penises" are true or false. One student was allegedly docked points for answering "true" to both questions. When Crisis in the Classroom (CITC), the education franchise for KOMO News, asked Seattle Public Schools to confirm the incident, a district spokesperson said "it's crucial to note that the quiz results did not impact students' final grades." "SPS is committed to fostering inclusive environments that encourage the exploration of contemporary issues, particularly the examination of power systems such as racism and patriarchy," the spokesperson told CITC. "This dedication extends to providing a space for thoughtful exploration and dialogue on these issues."

The quiz’s questions are ridiculous, but so is the class.

I don’t need to remind you that “ethnic studies” might as well be bigfoot studies since you’re learning next to nothing. Actually, you might get something out of the latter, if it existed, regarding anthropology. There’s been an uptick in these sorts of fugazi classes after woke progressives felt that history had been whitewashed for too long. The fundamental objective is to distort history, part of their brainwashing operation that’s been disturbingly effective. There’s not much to study from these fake history classes, so the void is filled with what you’ve read above.

Only women being able to get pregnant is now a subject of debate for the Left. These antics are mental illness, folks.