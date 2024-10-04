How a Focus Group Reacted to JD Vance's Answer on This Topic Shows How Well He Did in the VP Debate

If Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) performed poorly in his debate against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the media would still be circulating stories about it. Instead, Vance was crisp, calm, and completely controlled the facts and surroundings. Walz was a blabbering mess, who imploded once he was unable to answer for his lie about being in China during the Tiananmen Square Massacre. He said he even agreed with Vance on some topics, which I’m sure Democrats didn’t want to hear. Yet, Walz wasn’t a total trainwreck, but Vance was the winner.

He was especially prepared for the traps set by CBS News moderators Margaret Brennan and Norah O’Donnell. On the topic of climate change, which the media is trying to weaponize in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Vance delivered a masterclass pivot:

JD Vance MASTERFULLY pivots from a BAITED question on "climate change..."



"Clearly, Kamala Harris herself doesn't believe her own rhetoric on this..." pic.twitter.com/zCweiHsAFP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2024

The Washington Post focus group also broke for Vance:

Just devastating.



JD destroyed Walz on an issue Democrats always win pic.twitter.com/x9AhzNhH4m — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 2, 2024

Vance said that the best way to address climate change was to invest in manufacturing jobs in the U.S. Walz argued that America should invest in clean energy technologies and take steps to reduce carbon emissions.

There are some headlines that claim the debate was a draw or a non-win for Vance. These answers is how you know that’s bunk.