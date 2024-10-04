The Number of Illegal Aliens Dumped Into Swing States Is Jaw-Dropping

As the 2024 presidential election continues to get closer, new data showing how many illegal aliens have been purposely dumped into crucial swing states by the Biden-Harris administration is raising red flags.

BREAKING: Illegal immigration populations have increased by hundreds of percent in swing states during the Biden-Harris administration, according to court filings.



Georgia - 401%

North Carolina - 446%

Pennsylvania - 241%

Arizona - 734%

Nevada - 562%

Michigan - 775%

— Leading Report (@LeadingReport) October 4, 2024

Keen political observers note how the tactic will benefit Democrats.

Here is a detailed explanation of how the Democratic Party is turning all swing states, and thereby the whole country, into a permanent one-party state.



https://t.co/jvzNLPY6iz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

The Dems are doing deliberate voter importation to swing states & fast-tracking them to citizenship.



https://t.co/2eNPtYOxOZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2024

The numbers come after Democrats on Capitol Hill refused to vote for legislation that would make it against the law for non-citizens to vote in federal elections.

Democrats have tried to mislead the American people about our efforts to prevent noncitizens from voting.



Why? Because they want illegals to vote in our elections.



pic.twitter.com/aKiI6Ldi6Q — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 9, 2024

In Arizona alone, 78,000 non-citizens are registered to vote.

🚨BREAKING: Non-Citizens in AZ Admit Being Registered to VOTE🚨



Footage obtained by @realmuckraker shows that at one apartment complex in Phoenix, AZ, 6 non-citizens admitted to being registered to vote.



pic.twitter.com/LTfbZhQ8ao — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) September 26, 2024