The Number of Illegal Aliens Dumped Into Swing States Is Jaw-Dropping

As the 2024 presidential election continues to get closer, new data showing how many illegal aliens have been purposely dumped into crucial swing states by the Biden-Harris administration is raising red flags.
BREAKING: Illegal immigration populations have increased by hundreds of percent in swing states during the Biden-Harris administration, according to court filings.— Leading Report (@LeadingReport) October 4, 2024
Georgia - 401%
North Carolina - 446%
Pennsylvania - 241%
Arizona - 734%
Nevada - 562%
Michigan - 775%
Wisconsin -…
Keen political observers note how the tactic will benefit Democrats.
Here is a detailed explanation of how the Democratic Party is turning all swing states, and thereby the whole country, into a permanent one-party state.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024
It is happening before your very eyes. https://t.co/jvzNLPY6iz
The Dems are doing deliberate voter importation to swing states & fast-tracking them to citizenship.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2024
The only question is when (not if) enough migrants can vote to flip all swing states, shifting the whole country to permanent one-party rule, just like what happened to… https://t.co/2eNPtYOxOZ
The numbers come after Democrats on Capitol Hill refused to vote for legislation that would make it against the law for non-citizens to vote in federal elections.
Democrats have tried to mislead the American people about our efforts to prevent noncitizens from voting.— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 9, 2024
Why? Because they want illegals to vote in our elections.
We must protect American elections by passing @chiproytx's SAVE Act. pic.twitter.com/aKiI6Ldi6Q
In Arizona alone, 78,000 non-citizens are registered to vote.
🚨BREAKING: Non-Citizens in AZ Admit Being Registered to VOTE🚨— Oversight Project (@OversightPR) September 26, 2024
Footage obtained by @realmuckraker shows that at one apartment complex in Phoenix, AZ, 6 non-citizens admitted to being registered to vote.
Non-citizens expressed support for Kamala Harris, and some plan to vote. pic.twitter.com/LTfbZhQ8ao
BREAKING: We are suing every county in Arizona for refusing to purge illegal aliens from their voter rolls. All fifteen counties have defied state law by willfully declining to remove ineligible non-citizen voters. https://t.co/x4cjIau4Yf— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 4, 2024
