The Number of Illegal Aliens Dumped Into Swing States Is Jaw-Dropping

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 04, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File

As the 2024 presidential election continues to get closer, new data showing how many illegal aliens have been purposely dumped into crucial swing states by the Biden-Harris administration is raising red flags. 

Keen political observers note how the tactic will benefit Democrats. 

The numbers come after Democrats on Capitol Hill refused to vote for legislation that would make it against the law for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. 

In Arizona alone, 78,000 non-citizens are registered to vote. 

