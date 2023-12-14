Harvard's President Attends Menorah Ceremony and Used a Tiki Torch. Does She Know the Backstory?

Harvard President Claudine Gay is already in hot water over her horrifying answer in front of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce last week concerning whether calling for Jewish genocide violated the campus code of conduct regarding harassment. It’s already bad enough that she couldn’t condemn it, opting to say that everything must be taken in context. That’s liberal speak, for we endorse pro-Hamas propaganda. Gay wasn’t alone. UPenn’s Liz Magill and MIT’s Sally Kornbluth said similar things, though Magill was forced to resign over this public relations meltdown. Ms. Gay is also facing what appears to be a serious plagiarism scandal, but to suggest as much is racist:

We now know that calling for the genocide against Jews isn’t necessarily against the code against bullying and harassment at @Harvard and @Penn



Let’s see how things are at MIT…



Turns lot that calling for genocide of Jews is OK as long as it’s only “public statements” pic.twitter.com/SY2cdEuhmC — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 6, 2023

Nikole Hannah-Jones, founder of the 1619 Project, says the backlash that Harvard President Claudine Gay is facing is "racist" and a "propaganda campaign."



"It's laughable to think that the first ever black woman...is the one who's unqualified."



"This is...the beauty of how… pic.twitter.com/ApqtZy9gD4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2023





Harvard has announced that Gay won’t be fired or asked to step down. So, the school decided to keep its long and sordid history of enabling and promoting antisemitism alive. The Harvard president thought attending a menorah lighting ceremony could help smooth over her pro-terrorist trip-up on the Hill. She did apologize somewhat, but no one serious should buy this as a genuine act. Also, she used a tiki torch, which was probably not the best idea either.

Maybe a tiki torch wasn’t the best idea here https://t.co/dvH9wJSSHY — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) December 14, 2023

Harvard President Claudine Gay helped light the menorah on campus tonight. But she didn't speak publicly at the Hanukkah event.



Chabad Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi: "We in the Jewish community are longing for a day that we can refer to the president and all of Harvard as ours." pic.twitter.com/AasRs6U46I — Gabby Deutch (@GSDeutch) December 13, 2023

Using something popularized by white nationalists in Charlottesville who famously chanted “Jews will not replace us” is something that would happen on an uber-liberal campus where faculty and students accused Trump of being a Nazi for years. Now, these same folks are using the tiki torch, famously used by said proto-Nazis in Charlottesville, while harassing Jews on the street, making Jewish students fear for their lives, and targeting Jewish-owned businesses. Harvard, UPenn, MIT, and a host of other higher education institution has exposed themselves as pro-Hamas. And they’re brimming with students of all races and creeds who are supportive and calling for things that some Germans were calling for in the 1930s. That’s what happens when almost 25 percent of young Americans think that the Holocaust was a myth.