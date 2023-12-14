Only Woke Nonsense Could Explain Why This Seattle Student Flunked a Quiz
So, That's What a San Francisco Democrat Thinks Is Causing the City’s Homeless...
Why House Republicans Are Now in the 'Strongest Position' to Hold Biden Accountable
Americans Must Choose Between Civilization—or Its Destroyers
The Press Defending Harvard’s Claudine Gay Exposes the Media Lies About Elon Musk
Something Satanic Is Now in the Iowa State Capitol
Group of Biden Administration Staffers Conceal Their Identities as They Call for Ceasefire...
DEI Bites the Dust in Another Red State
San Francisco's Massive Cleanup Effort Ahead of APEC Didn't Last Long
First Lady Probably Didn't Get the Response She Hoped for After Posting White...
Will We See a DeSantis-Haley Debate Before the Iowa Caucus?
Supreme Court to Hear Case Surrounding the Abortion Pill
These States Continue to Look Good for Trump
A National Debt That Lives In Infamy
Tipsheet

Harvard's President Attends Menorah Ceremony and Used a Tiki Torch. Does She Know the Backstory?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 14, 2023 11:35 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Harvard President Claudine Gay is already in hot water over her horrifying answer in front of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce last week concerning whether calling for Jewish genocide violated the campus code of conduct regarding harassment. It’s already bad enough that she couldn’t condemn it, opting to say that everything must be taken in context. That’s liberal speak, for we endorse pro-Hamas propaganda. Gay wasn’t alone. UPenn’s Liz Magill and MIT’s Sally Kornbluth said similar things, though Magill was forced to resign over this public relations meltdown. Ms. Gay is also facing what appears to be a serious plagiarism scandal, but to suggest as much is racist: 

Advertisement


Harvard has announced that Gay won’t be fired or asked to step down. So, the school decided to keep its long and sordid history of enabling and promoting antisemitism alive. The Harvard president thought attending a menorah lighting ceremony could help smooth over her pro-terrorist trip-up on the Hill. She did apologize somewhat, but no one serious should buy this as a genuine act. Also, she used a tiki torch, which was probably not the best idea either. 

Recommended

Cheer on Academia Burning Itself Down Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Using something popularized by white nationalists in Charlottesville who famously chanted “Jews will not replace us” is something that would happen on an uber-liberal campus where faculty and students accused Trump of being a Nazi for years. Now, these same folks are using the tiki torch, famously used by said proto-Nazis in Charlottesville, while harassing Jews on the street, making Jewish students fear for their lives, and targeting Jewish-owned businesses. Harvard, UPenn, MIT, and a host of other higher education institution has exposed themselves as pro-Hamas. And they’re brimming with students of all races and creeds who are supportive and calling for things that some Germans were calling for in the 1930s. That’s what happens when almost 25 percent of young Americans think that the Holocaust was a myth.

Advertisement
Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cheer on Academia Burning Itself Down Kurt Schlichter
Here's the Hilarious Tweet That Shredded the 'Queers for Palestine' Manhattan Bridge Protest Matt Vespa
All I Want for Christmas Is to Be Treated Like Nikki Haley Ann Coulter
Why House Republicans Are Now in the 'Strongest Position' to Hold Biden Accountable Spencer Brown
You Can Tell the Bidens Have Nothing to Hide by How They’re Hiding So Many Things Derek Hunter
First Lady Probably Didn't Get the Response She Hoped for After Posting White House Christmas Video Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cheer on Academia Burning Itself Down Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement