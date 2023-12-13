BREAKING: Defiant Hunter Biden Bails on Closed Door Deposition
Bill Clinton Had a Colorful Phrase to Describe His Wife's Doomed 2016 Campaign
Worldwide Chaos Courtesy President Crusty
As Trump Lead Widens, Prosecutors Step Up Pursuit
Biden Announces More Aid for Ukraine
Israeli Official Gives Joy Reid a Lesson About Death Toll in Gaza
Musk Reveals the Issue He's Prepared to Go to Prison For
'Want a Ceasefire? Call Him': Israel's Ambassador Holds Up Sign With Hamas Leader's...
7 Wealthiest Counties Are All Suburbs of DC and San Francisco
Several More Schools to Be Investigated by Education Department for Antisemitism, Islamoph...
David Petraeus: The Ukraine and Modern War Interview
What the Three University Presidents Should Have Said
Jack Smith's Desperate Gamble at SCOTUS
Harvard’s Decades-Long Decline Into the Abyss
Tipsheet

Democrat Resorts to Name-Calling Over Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 13, 2023 7:05 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

And, yes, I’m being sarcastic—nothing is stimulating about anything coming from Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX). As the GOP tries to move an official impeachment inquiry along, which seems to be moving at a snail’s pace on the Hill, Ms. Crockett decided to unload on her Republican colleagues, wondering why there would be any GOP members on the panel. She also called them “idiots” and “assholes,” which is a lack of self-awareness so atrocious it’s a borderline comedy (via The Hill): 

Advertisement

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) dubbed some of her Republican colleagues “idiots” and “assholes” alongside criticism of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee’s attempts to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden. 

Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) is leading an investigation into President Biden’s family finances and is pushing for a full impeachment probe of the president. 

“The Oversight Committee is where all the drama is. This is where the impeachment inquiry is,” Crockett, who is a member of the committee, told “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne tha God on Monday. “And, you know, it’s insulting that we have idiots like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Jim Jordan. I mean, you just name all of the nonsense Republicans.” 

“And they sit on this committee, and they sit there so high and mighty,” she said of the Republican lawmakers. “And they talk noise constantly and they’re like, ‘Oh, the Biden crime family.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. Have you met the Trumps?!’” 

Yes, we knew all Democratic talking points would lead to this, but Crockett does serve a purpose. She may not be good at it, but she’s an attack dog in the same mold as Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX). And like Ms. Lee, Crockett is so bombastic and cartoonish that she’s often ignored. This woman suggested that Biden’s poor numbers with black voters are due to this voter bloc’s ignorance and stupidity on the issues. Ms. Crockett is black. She also called her own state deplorable.

Recommended

Not-So-Scary Truth About Climate Change John Stossel
Advertisement


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not-So-Scary Truth About Climate Change John Stossel
Why Trump Is Winning Ben Shapiro
BREAKING: Defiant Hunter Biden Bails on Closed Door Deposition Katie Pavlich
Israeli Official Gives Joy Reid a Lesson About Death Toll in Gaza Leah Barkoukis
Bill Clinton Had a Colorful Phrase to Describe His Wife's Doomed 2016 Campaign Matt Vespa
Here's the Number of Mail-in Voters Who Admit They Cheated During the 2020 Election Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Not-So-Scary Truth About Climate Change John Stossel
Advertisement