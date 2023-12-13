Democrat Resorts to Name-Calling Over Biden Impeachment Inquiry

And, yes, I’m being sarcastic—nothing is stimulating about anything coming from Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX). As the GOP tries to move an official impeachment inquiry along, which seems to be moving at a snail’s pace on the Hill, Ms. Crockett decided to unload on her Republican colleagues, wondering why there would be any GOP members on the panel. She also called them “idiots” and “assholes,” which is a lack of self-awareness so atrocious it’s a borderline comedy (via The Hill):

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) dubbed some of her Republican colleagues “idiots” and “assholes” alongside criticism of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee’s attempts to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) is leading an investigation into President Biden’s family finances and is pushing for a full impeachment probe of the president. “The Oversight Committee is where all the drama is. This is where the impeachment inquiry is,” Crockett, who is a member of the committee, told “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne tha God on Monday. “And, you know, it’s insulting that we have idiots like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Jim Jordan. I mean, you just name all of the nonsense Republicans.” “And they sit on this committee, and they sit there so high and mighty,” she said of the Republican lawmakers. “And they talk noise constantly and they’re like, ‘Oh, the Biden crime family.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. Have you met the Trumps?!’”

Yes, we knew all Democratic talking points would lead to this, but Crockett does serve a purpose. She may not be good at it, but she’s an attack dog in the same mold as Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX). And like Ms. Lee, Crockett is so bombastic and cartoonish that she’s often ignored. This woman suggested that Biden’s poor numbers with black voters are due to this voter bloc’s ignorance and stupidity on the issues. Ms. Crockett is black. She also called her own state deplorable.

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett says Biden's drop in support among Black Americans is because "feelings are dictating their reality" and they aren't "understanding exactly how any of this works" pic.twitter.com/QtWcJnyxsh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2023



