Here's What a Gunman Said Before Opening Fire on a Synagogue in Albany

As Hannukah begins, one man decides to go insane in Albany, New York, and open fire with a shotgun on a synagogue. Given the media’s penchant to either bury or not call things what they are for the sake of protecting a particular narrative, let’s call this what it is: domestic terrorism. The man reportedly yelled, “Free Palestine,” after police arrested him. The good news is that no one was injured or killed during this attack (via NYT):

A man fired a shotgun on the grounds of an Albany, N.Y., synagogue on Thursday afternoon and later said, “Free Palestine,” according to the police, sending the building into lockdown and prompting a hate crime investigation hours before the beginning of Hanukkah.

No one was injured, and a suspect was quickly arrested nearby.

The Albany police chief, Eric Hawkins, said the authorities were investigating the shooting, which occurred around 2 p.m. at Temple Israel in the state capital, as a hate crime.

The man fired two shots while making “threatening statements,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a briefing on Thursday. The man then tried to flee but was held by a bystander and later by the police, who arrived after receiving a report of a man with a shotgun acting suspiciously.

Before he was arrested, the man dropped the shotgun and told the bystander he was being “victimized,” according to the police. As he was being taken into custody, he said, “Free Palestine,” the police said.