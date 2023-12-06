Las Vegas Police: UNLV Campus Shooter Is Dead

Police are responding to a reported shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Initial reports claim there are multiple victims. The university has confirmed there was an active shooting incident, with alerts warning students and staff to “run-hide-fight” (via Fox 5 Vegas):

University Police are responding to reports of a shooting at UNLV on Wednesday. In a post shared on Twitter, UNLV advised that there were reports of shots fired in BEH. “Evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” the school wrote on X. In a second tweet, the school updated that University Police are “responding to a confirmed active shooter situation in BEH. This is not a test.” Las Vegas police advised that officers were responding to preliminary reports of an active shooter on UNLV’s campus. “There appears to be multiple victims at this time,” LVMPD said, advising people to avoid the area.

Las Vegas police are advising that there "appears to be multiple victims" in a shooting at UNLV on Wednesday.

LATEST UPDATES: https://t.co/LagsWKGKgd pic.twitter.com/uo9czeEvmZ — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) December 6, 2023

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities responding to reports of multiple victims in shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, police say. — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 6, 2023

BREAKING SHOOTING: Active shooter reported on campus of Nevada University, Las Vegas (UNLV), police say there appears to be multiple victims pic.twitter.com/ooLalfmoZf — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 6, 2023

KTNV Las Vegas has more:

#BREAKING We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon. pic.twitter.com/iylYGPhr33 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

University Police responding to confirmed active shooter in BEH. This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT. https://t.co/qhKQ6oXNVZ — UNLV (@unlv) December 6, 2023

Please shelter in place. This remains an active investigation. The suspect has been contained, according to police. — UNLV (@unlv) December 6, 2023





University officials are advising people to shelter in place after confirming an active shooter is on campus. On social media and through email alerts, UNLV officials said the shooter is located in Frank and Estella Beam Hall. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said there "appears to be multiple victims". Police have said additional shots have been fired in the Student Union.

UPDATE: Police say the shooter has been contained.

#BREAKING The suspect is contained. This is an active investigation. Please continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units. https://t.co/EFVKgGyQuy — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

UPDATE II: The shooter is dead.

UPDATE: The suspect has been located and is deceased. https://t.co/h56jaYcFwg pic.twitter.com/eeTzBIEg7O — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

UPDATE: LVMPD Sheriff: There is NO further threat. No idea about motive. A number of victims have been transported to area hospitals. Those details will be available soon.

The investigation is active and continuing. https://t.co/lRwauUKvsu — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023







