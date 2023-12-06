The Border Crisis Just Broke Another Insane Record
Venezuela Is Going to Annex Guyana
Here's What Happened When Biden Was Asked About His Interactions With Hunter's Business...
Joe Biden Begs 'Extreme Republicans' for Ukraine Funding
Matt Gaetz Responds to Kevin McCarthy's Retirement With One Word
Haley Vows War With Iran, China, Russia and TikTok
There's Just One Problem With That $7.5 Billion Congress Spent for EV Chargers
Why Are Chuck Schumer and Kamala Harris So Happy?
Juveniles in One State Are Increasingly Committing 'Severe and Brazen' Crimes
Two Men Competed in a Women's Cycling Race. Here's What Happened Next.
'It's Time': Chip Roy, Mike Rogers, and Mike Lee Introduce Bill to Defund...
Hunter Biden Refuses to Appear for Deposition. Comer and Jordan Aren't Having It.
The Weather, the Environment, and the War Against Hamas
Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign?
Tipsheet

Las Vegas Police: UNLV Campus Shooter Is Dead

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 06, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Police are responding to a reported shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Initial reports claim there are multiple victims. The university has confirmed there was an active shooting incident, with alerts warning students and staff to “run-hide-fight” (via Fox 5 Vegas): 

Advertisement

University Police are responding to reports of a shooting at UNLV on Wednesday. 

In a post shared on Twitter, UNLV advised that there were reports of shots fired in BEH. “Evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” the school wrote on X. 

In a second tweet, the school updated that University Police are “responding to a confirmed active shooter situation in BEH. This is not a test.” 

Las Vegas police advised that officers were responding to preliminary reports of an active shooter on UNLV’s campus. 

“There appears to be multiple victims at this time,” LVMPD said, advising people to avoid the area.

Recommended

Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign? Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

KTNV Las Vegas has more


University officials are advising people to shelter in place after confirming an active shooter is on campus. 

On social media and through email alerts, UNLV officials said the shooter is located in Frank and Estella Beam Hall. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said there "appears to be multiple victims". Police have said additional shots have been fired in the Student Union. 

We’ll keep you updated. 

***

UPDATE: Police say the shooter has been contained. 

Advertisement

UPDATE II: The shooter is dead.



Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign? Madeline Leesman
Matt Gaetz Responds to Kevin McCarthy's Retirement With One Word Spencer Brown
Are We Shocked a Dem Rep Said This About Florida and Texas? Matt Vespa
Riley Gaines’ Fiery Exchange With Democrat Rep Who Claimed She’s ‘Transphobic’ Madeline Leesman
Hunter Biden Refuses to Appear for Deposition. Comer and Jordan Aren't Having It. Rebecca Downs
Why Is Everyone Acting Shocked by This Moment From Fox News' Trump Town Hall? Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign? Madeline Leesman
Advertisement