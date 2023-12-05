Report: Hamas Drugged Hostages Before Releasing Them
FBI Director Gets Cornered on Epstein's Sex Trafficking Client List
The Gas Lines Were Cut, So What Caused the Home in Northern Virginia...
Israel Is Flushing Out Hamas' Terror Tunnels With Seawater
105 House Democrats Refuse to Condemn Antisemitism
Here's Who Is on Joni Ernst's 'Naughty List'
Psaki Runs From GOP, a Gaza Cell Phone Lie, and a Sophie's Choice...
Dick Durbin Thinks There's an Easy Solution to the Military's Recruitment Problem
Democrats Are Truly in Disarray Over Israel
Endorsements Show DeSantis Is in It to Win It for Iowa, and Beyond
Here's What Liz Cheney Could Have Planned Next
One Blue State Will Fine Stores That Do Not Offer ‘Gender-Neutral’ Products for...
Tuberville Announces a Major Move on Hold of Military Promotions
Democrat Rep Attacks NY County Executive for Standing Against 'Misguided' Illegal Immigrat...
Tipsheet

Did Alleged Foreign Agent Bob Menendez Attend a Classified Briefing on Ukraine?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 05, 2023 9:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) didn’t want to answer this question about Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), probably because it ties into the legal fiasco engulfing the New Jersey Democrat. Menendez was the chair of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, though he was forced to step down when indicted on bribery charges last September. He was also charged with acting as a foreign agent, so it would be unseemly if he were to show up for a classified briefing about Ukraine this afternoon. 

Advertisement

CNN’s Manu Raju asked Schumer, who deflected, saying that the reporter must ask Mr. Menendez himself. When the briefing concluded, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), the new chair of Senate Foreign Relations, said that Menendez was not in attendance. Schumer repeated his original line: you’ll have to ask him: 

So, was he there or not? Granted, since the Trump presidency, the Democrats’ penchant for hypocrisy has been hall-of-fame-worthy. Given his defiant response to the charges, it wouldn’t shock me if he was there. The foreign agent charges were handed down in late October, but I would guess that Menendez’s lawyers told him to keep a low profile and not do anything that could further inflame the situation. Being charged as a foreign agent and attending classified briefings would undoubtedly come up at trial.  

Recommended

Israel Is Flushing Out Hamas' Terror Tunnels With Seawater Matt Vespa
Advertisement

As for Schumer and the rest of the Senate Democratic caucus, they wish for Menendez to resign, ridding themselves of a potential 2024 election thorn in a cycle that’s not at all friendly to Senate Democrats. Gold Bar Bob’s alleged felonious activity is a narrative no Democrats wants to be near next year, but Bob is refusing to resign. 

Tags: UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Israel Is Flushing Out Hamas' Terror Tunnels With Seawater Matt Vespa
Democrats Are Truly in Disarray Over Israel Rebecca Downs
FBI Director Gets Cornered on Epstein's Sex Trafficking Client List Katie Pavlich
The Gas Lines Were Cut, So What Caused the Home in Northern Virginia to Explode? Matt Vespa
We Know the Origin of the Gold Bars Found at Bob Menendez's House Matt Vespa
New Harvard Youth Poll Is Out. Here's What It Shows for Biden, Trump. Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Israel Is Flushing Out Hamas' Terror Tunnels With Seawater Matt Vespa
Advertisement