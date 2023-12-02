LAST CHANCE: Special 48 Hour Townhall Blowout Sale
Chevrolet Went the Anti-Bud Light Route for Their Holiday Commercial

Matt Vespa
December 02, 2023

Chevrolet has done the impossible this holiday season: it produced a commercial without any woke nonsense, which was beyond refreshing. No Dylan Mulvaney shenanigans, no virtue signaling, and no liberal drivel being forced down our throats. I don’t know if America’s executives have learned that going woke is a ruinously expensive venture. The car company might release a lefty ad later. For now, let’s enjoy this tearjerker. 

The ad starts as a family visits their grandparents over the holidays, where the grandmother is exhibiting signs of dementia. She doesn’t even acknowledge her young granddaughters seeing her. Instead, she stares aimlessly out the window, looking lost and confused. The grandfather laments to his daughter how there are days when she doesn’t recognize him. Looking to avoid disaster in what’s looking to be a gloomy holiday dinner, the elder granddaughter decides to take her grandmother for a ride in an old Chevrolet. 


A simple trip to get grandma out of the house becomes an odyssey in which her memory returns. The grandmother snaps to attention as the two recall their great memories in the car. Remembering her husband’s name, she tells her granddaughter to return to the house immediately, as “Bill” can’t be trusted to cook dinner. As they pull up, Bill shares a warm moment with his wife, who recognizes him. 

The ad highlights what the holiday season is all about, which is being with family. It may not always be pretty, but make the most of it when possible. Though I’m sure some on the Left might have a problem with it, being that the family is white, they didn’t acknowledge their privilege or wonder where all the LGBT, black, Asian, disabled, and Albino characters are. It’s not inclusive, right? These humorless drones' petty criticisms are incessant and one hundred percent unmarketable. 

So, for now, thank you, Chevrolet, for a wholesome ad that hits the mute button on the Left and their concerns that no one outside of college campuses takes seriously because they’re not real.  

