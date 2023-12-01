LAST CHANCE: Special 48 Hour Townhall Blowout Sale
Why Was a UN Worker Holding a Hostage in Gaza?
Does Nikki Haley Have a Vaccine Mandate Issue?
We're Tired of Soft-Spine Conservatives
Federal Court: Trump NOT Immune From January 6 Lawsuits
Deadspin Is Being Mocked Relentlessly Over Shoddy Chiefs Fan Story
Showing How the Flood of ‘Trump Is a Nazi!’ Reports Have Nothing to...
Here We Go Again? There's Talk of a Travel Ban From China Over...
Uncle of Boys Held Hostage Says Hamas Branded the Children in Captivity
Gavin Newsom Refused to Answer Questions During Thursday's Debate, Including on This Liber...
Texas AG Sues Pfizer, Alleging Company Misrepresented the Efficacy of the COVID-19 Vaccine
Brown University President Edits Remarks in Real Time When Confronted by Anti-Israel Heckl...
Yikes: Here's Who Put a Stop to the Newsom-DeSantis Debate
DeSantis and Newsom’s Fiery Exchange About Parental Rights
Tipsheet

Kathy Hochul Is Getting Wrecked for Her George Santos Expulsion Tweet

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 01, 2023 2:10 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Rebecca wrote today, Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is no more. He’s gone, becoming the sixth member expelled after ethical and legal fiascos engulfed his short, but stormy tenure on the Hill. Over 300 members of the House voted to boot him, more than the two-thirds requirement necessary: 

Advertisement

On Friday morning, the House of Representatives successfully voted to expel now former Rep. George Santos (R-NY), after previous attempts that had failed. Ultimately, the vote was 311-114, clearing the necessary two-thirds requirement by a healthy margin.

Almost as many Republicans voted to expel Santos as did not, with 105 voting to do so and 112 voting to not. House Republican leadership voted against expulsion, but many New York Republican freshman, including those also from Long Island, were among Santos' fiercest critics.

Yet, as if this nonsense circus hasn’t been rowdy enough, here comes Democratic New York Kathy Hochul, claiming she has the power to appoint Santos’ replacement. 


“I am prepared to undertake the solemn responsibility of filling the vacancy in New York’s 3rd District. The people of Long Island deserve nothing less,” her account tweeted. 

She does not have that power. There needs to be a special election—holy hell, lady. And yes, she’s getting wrecked for that post, and rightfully so. Does anyone on her staff know the protocols here (via Axios): 

Recommended

Yikes: Here's Who Put a Stop to the Newsom-DeSantis Debate Mia Cathell
Advertisement


Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) was expelled from Congress on Friday, which means a special election will soon be scheduled to fill the vacancy in New York's third Congressional district. 

Why it matters: Democrats are vying to re-claim a district that President Biden carried in 2020, while Republicans are hoping to keep the seat that Santos flipped. 

New York House seats have also become an unusual battleground for a favorably blue state, in part due to redistricting. Democrats have cited midterm losses in the state as contributing to Republicans narrowly gaining the House majority. 

[…] 

The contents of an Ethics Committee report — which found that Santos "blatantly stole" from his campaign — caused several lawmakers who had previously voted against his expulsion to change their tune.

Tags: ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yikes: Here's Who Put a Stop to the Newsom-DeSantis Debate Mia Cathell
DeSantis Really Held This Up During Debate With Gavin Newsom Leah Barkoukis
Woman Goes on Rant Over High Gas Prices…but She Doesn’t Blame Who You Think Townhall Video
The Unhinged Among Us Victor Davis Hanson
Mika Brezinkski Triggered by Exchange Between Sen. Kennedy and Witness During Gun Violence Hearing Townhall Video
Fighting Resumes After Hamas Breaks the Ceasefire With Israel Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yikes: Here's Who Put a Stop to the Newsom-DeSantis Debate Mia Cathell
Advertisement