Kathy Hochul Is Getting Wrecked for Her George Santos Expulsion Tweet

As Rebecca wrote today, Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is no more. He's gone, becoming the sixth member expelled after ethical and legal fiascos engulfed his short, but stormy tenure on the Hill.

On Friday morning, the House of Representatives successfully voted to expel now former Rep. George Santos (R-NY), after previous attempts that had failed. Ultimately, the vote was 311-114, clearing the necessary two-thirds requirement by a healthy margin. Almost as many Republicans voted to expel Santos as did not, with 105 voting to do so and 112 voting to not. House Republican leadership voted against expulsion, but many New York Republican freshman, including those also from Long Island, were among Santos' fiercest critics.

Yet, as if this nonsense circus hasn’t been rowdy enough, here comes Democratic New York Kathy Hochul, claiming she has the power to appoint Santos’ replacement.

“I am prepared to undertake the solemn responsibility of filling the vacancy in New York’s 3rd District. The people of Long Island deserve nothing less,” her account tweeted.

She does not have that power. There needs to be a special election—holy hell, lady. And yes, she’s getting wrecked for that post, and rightfully so. Does anyone on her staff know the protocols here (via Axios):

