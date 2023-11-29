So, That's Why United Airlines Suspended a Pilot

These pro-Hamas folks are like lice: there are so many of them, and they’re everywhere. It goes beyond uber-liberal student activist groups—scores of professionals are among them. Hamas has allies in people who you would trust with life-and-death decisions. Health care providers, lawyers, and other professionals have been exposed as not just being pro-terrorist but rabidly antisemitic.

Now, we have airline pilots riding on the Jihad train. United Airlines reportedly had to suspend one of their employees for heaping praise on Hamas for the October 7 attacks. If United Airlines isn’t beating people up, they’re hiring pro-Hamas pilots to transport their customers. Jesus, take the wheel (via NY Post):

United Airlines has suspended one of its pilots after disturbing comments he reportedly posted to social media on October 7 calling Hamas terrorists “brave people” resurfaced online. Ibrahim R. Mossallam allegedly praised Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, which killed 1,200 people and took around 240 hostage — including elderly Holocaust survivors — as acts of “resistance from brave people who have endured decades of occupation,” according to the account Stop Antisemitism on X. Mossallam also allegedly wrote that “mass media is heavily politicized and skewed to show a non-occupying narrative of Palestine,” and went on to say that the October 7 attacks, which saw babies burned alive, were not “unprovoked.” The United Airlines pilot allegedly urged people to “expand their media literacy,” and to do their “due diligence” when it came to judging the actions of Hamas terrorists.

He’s suspended, which is a start, but fire this guy. He flies an airplane and likes Hamas. It’s not a hard decision, folks. It’s arguably a national security issue. It's an action that will save lives: terminate Mossallam.