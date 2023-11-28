Hamas Just Broke the Ceasefire Deal...Again
Has Biden Even Acknowledged That a Jewish Man Was Killed at Pro-Palestinian Rally?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 28, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

It’s not a discussion or a debate we should be having because any violence of this nature should be condemned, but Joe Biden crashed into this wall on his own. Vermont is reeling from a mass shooting where all three victims were Palestinian students (via Axios): 

Police in Burlington, Vermont, are investigating whether a weekend shooting that left three college students of Palestinian descent injured was "hate-motivated." 

The latest: Jason J. Eaton, 48, the suspect arrested in connection with the shooting that hospitalized the three 20-year-olds, pleaded not guilty on Monday to three counts of attempted murder. 

Eaton faces a potential sentence of life in prison over the charges, Burlington

Mayor Miro Weinberger said in a press conference on Monday. 

"While we are waiting for more facts, we know this: there is absolutely no place for violence or hate in America," President Biden said Monday. 

The big picture: Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ali Ahmad were publicly identified by their families as being the shooting victims via a post on X from the Institute for Middle East Understanding. 

Biden reacted to this incident on social media: 

Jill and I were horrified to learn that three college students of Palestinian descent – two of whom were American citizens – were shot Saturday in Burlington, Vermont. 

While we are waiting for more facts, we know this: there is absolutely no place for hate in America. 

We join America in praying for their full recovery and stand ready to provide federal resources needed to assist in the investigation. 

Yet, has Biden even mentioned the death of Paul Kessler? Kessler was the Jewish man who was beaten to death at a pro-Palestinian rally in Los Angeles on November 5. He was there showing his support for the state of Israel. The suspect, Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, allegedly smashed Kessler over the head with a megaphone, and he died of internal injuries a day later. Alnaji was arrested on November 16 on the charge of involuntary manslaughter, with his bail set at $1,000,000.

Was there any tweet about the circumstances of Kessler’s death? No, Joe was silent about that, which is why the tweet is unseemly due to the lack of outrage when the victims of similar violent incidents happen to be Jewish. If Kessler was shot and killed, would that have made it more worthy of Joe’s attention? You know Biden is looking for yet another gun control angle here with the Burlington shooting.

