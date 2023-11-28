Disneyland Became an X-Rated Venue, Thanks to This Individual

What are they serving at Disneyland? I ask because we have people stripping and screwing around with the exhibits. You can’t make this up: the ‘It’s a Small World’ ride caused one man to disrobe and hop around some of the scenery in full public view. Children were present, but this individual didn’t care. Police were called and corralled the man into custody, where he was charged with indecent exposure. Media reports are that he was under the influence of narcotics (via NBC Los Angeles):

A 26-year-old man was arrested at Disneyland after stripping down on the It's A Small World ride. Police say he was taken into custody on suspicion of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance. pic.twitter.com/toRd8WRNrt — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 27, 2023





A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he removed his clothes on the "It's a Small World" attraction at Disneyland, Anaheim Police said. Video from a guest on the ride showed the man, wearing only underwear, climbing among the mechanical props and scenery. The ride's theme music stops and calls for the man to get down, including warnings that he could get hurt, can be heard in the background as guests watched from the ride boats. Another user posted video of the man naked outside the ride before he was taken into custody. Anaheim police responded at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday to help security with a guest who removed his clothes, the department said. The man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and for being under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

So, Disneyland became an X-rated venue for a day. Still, some folks this company hires and refuses to fire are ridiculous, like this person who went on a $24,000 spending spree on his corporate card while nursing an addiction to drugs (via NY Post):

A Disneyland employee who spent $24,000 on his corporate credit card to fund a lifestyle fueled by illegal drugs said the Mouse House gave him a second chance after he came clean about his irresponsible splurging. Taron Sargsyan, who has since left the company, penned an essay for Business Insider detailing his personal struggles when he started an internship with Disney in the summer of 2014. After graduating from college, Disney hired him as a software engineer on the Photopass team, which was a “haven” during a dark time, Sargsyan said. Sargsyan said he was depressed and isolated after coming out as gay to his Armenian immigrant family, and that he turned to methamphetamines as a refuge. […] … Sargsyan said he hadn’t used the Disney credit card to buy drugs directly. “Basically, I used this credit card for personal expenses, groceries, dentist, etc.,” Sargsyan told The Post. “This card supported my drug habit because it allowed me to use my personal income on most of my drug expenses.” Sargsyan admitted to abusing his credit card to his managers in 2017, and that Disney didn’t fire him; they gave him a chance to pay off the debt.

Look, the ending of this story is a good one, though it would take him many times to get clean after hitting rock bottom. Sargsyan credits Disney for unlocking his imagination to turn his life around. He left his job there in 2019 and probably should've been fired when he admitted to misusing the corporate card. A happy and merciful ending likely does not await the man who decided to get naked in the park.