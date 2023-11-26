Ireland's Taoiseach Had an Interesting Word to Describe One of Hamas' Hostages
Wait, The FBI Had 40 Confidential Informants Tracking the Biden Family's Shady Deeds?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 26, 2023 7:05 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There’s been a war, and Hamas terrorists and their supporters are coming out of the woodwork, so this story got buried. If you’re Joe Biden, you’re probably happy about it. The media can fawn over how you were supposedly pivotal about this recent Israel-Hamas hostage ceasefire based on hostage releases. 

However, none of the Americans held by the terrorists have been set free. Anyway, it’s better to get knocked for that than being besieged by questions surrounding the FBI’s army of informants feeding information about you and your family’s alleged shady deeds to those in the J. Edgar Hoover Building. The FBI reportedly has not one but 40 people feeding them information about the Biden family. Is that normal? Does that sound like things are kosher regarding their business dealings? As you’d expect, the FBI was able to shut down some of the reporting on these leads by waving the magic wand and saying “foreign disinformation” (via Fox News): 


The FBI maintained more than 40 confidential human sources on various criminal matters related to the Biden family, including Joe Biden, dating back to his time as vice president, according to information obtained by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. 

The confidential human sources "provided criminal information to the FBI relating to Joe Biden, James Biden, and Hunter Biden." Those confidential human sources were managed by multiple FBI field offices across the nation, including the FBI’s Seattle Field Office. 

But Grassley learned that an FBI task force within the Washington Field Office sought to, and in some cases, successfully, shut down reporting and information from those sources by falsely discrediting the information as foreign disinformation. That effort "caused investigative activity to cease." 

However, despite those efforts by the FBI task force, Grassley said in at least one instance, a confidential human source and its information had been vetted by multiple U.S. attorneys' offices, which found "no hits to known sources of Russian disinformation." 

The revelations were laid out in a letter Grassley wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray ... The letter was exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital.

This agency, man. The nasty part is that with the rise in terrorist threats due to the Israel-Hamas war, they can throw out the line that they’re more needed than ever to track these emerging security issues. I know I’ve said that the FBI should track and catalog every pro-Hamas demonstrator as they are the only agency who can do so, though knowing that the FBI is also compromised, but what choice is there? It also goes beyond Biden’s scandals. 

The bureau dropped a legit slam-dunk child pornography case to persecute January 6 suspects. That is how Biden is going to get away with it: the FBI runs interference long enough so that when every allegation is proven true through corroborating evidence provided by these informants, Joe is long out of office and quite possibly dead. Or he’ll get away with it because that’s what happens when you’re a member of the Democratic Party. 

Forty confidential human sources and no case—sounds like some Whitey Bulger shenanigans, huh?

