Ireland's Taoiseach Had an Interesting Word to Describe One of Hamas' Hostages

I thought Barack Obama was abysmal at recognizing evil, but maybe Ireland’s Taoiseach has supplanted him. Obama was president see-no-evil when it came to ISIS, but Leo Varadkar seems oblivious to the crimes of Hamas. The terrorist organization finally released the second batch of hostages yesterday, part of the ceasefire deal they have with Israel.

That agreement was on the verge of collapse when Hamas claimed Israel was violating their end of the bargain, which is likely false. I’m not trusting terrorists. Yet, there was some good news with this recent release: Emily Hand, an Irish-Israeli girl thought to have been murdered by Hamas, is alive (via CBS News):

Emily Hand — the Israeli-Irish 9-year-old girl who was initially believed to have been killed by Hamas — was among the 17 hostages freed from Gaza on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement. She was released with the second batch of hostages – 13 Israelis and four Thai Nationals – after an initial hostage release on Friday, the first day of the temporary cease-fire. Emily was among seven children ranging from 3 to 16, and six women ranging in age from 18 to 67, who were released in the second batch, the prime minister's office announced.

But Varadkar made it awkward by trying to whitewash what happened to her, describing her as becoming “lost.” She was kidnapped by terrorists on October 7, sir. Varadkar’s tweet was community noted for the error:

This is a day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family. An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and we breathe a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) November 25, 2023

She wasn’t “lost.” She was kidnapped by terrorists. https://t.co/m59cWsR9ye — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) November 25, 2023

Another epic Community Notes takedown. This is the Prime Minister of Ireland 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/KZJaIBJicg — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 26, 2023





The terms “lost” and “found” are misleading. 8 year old Emily was “lost” when she was kidnapped from a kibbutz by Hamas terrorists. She was “found” 50 days later when she was exchanged by Hamas for 3 Palestinian prisoners.

Varadkar is also besieged on the home front, as Dublin rioted after an Algerian man went on a stabbing spree at a school recently. Here’s how the Taoiseach responded:

Ireland's PM Leo Varadkar vows to crack down on free speech in response to the outrage over a migrant stabbing attack



CJ Bill (22) will make it a criminal offense in Ireland to possess "hate speech" on your phone or computer pic.twitter.com/zartVqsSwX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 25, 2023

BREAKING:



Major riots are taking place in Dublin in response to a mass-stabbing earlier today.



An Algerian man entered a school and stabbed 1 women and 3 young children.



2 of them are in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/qAjFW6agl9 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 23, 2023

NOW - Anger erupts in Dublin after knife attack on children.pic.twitter.com/aCMjAcAIEC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 23, 2023

Come on, man.