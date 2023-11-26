Why Hamas Terrorists Are Delaying the Release of New Hostages
Tipsheet

Ireland's Taoiseach Had an Interesting Word to Describe One of Hamas' Hostages

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 26, 2023 12:45 AM

I thought Barack Obama was abysmal at recognizing evil, but maybe Ireland’s Taoiseach has supplanted him. Obama was president see-no-evil when it came to ISIS, but Leo Varadkar seems oblivious to the crimes of Hamas. The terrorist organization finally released the second batch of hostages yesterday, part of the ceasefire deal they have with Israel. 

That agreement was on the verge of collapse when Hamas claimed Israel was violating their end of the bargain, which is likely false. I’m not trusting terrorists. Yet, there was some good news with this recent release: Emily Hand, an Irish-Israeli girl thought to have been murdered by Hamas, is alive (via CBS News):

 Emily Hand — the Israeli-Irish 9-year-old girl who was initially believed to have been killed by Hamas — was among the 17 hostages freed from Gaza on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

She was released with the second batch of hostages – 13 Israelis and four Thai Nationals – after an initial hostage release on Friday, the first day of the temporary cease-fire.

Emily was among seven children ranging from 3 to 16, and six women ranging in age from 18 to 67, who were released in the second batch, the prime minister's office announced. 

But Varadkar made it awkward by trying to whitewash what happened to her, describing her as becoming “lost.” She was kidnapped by terrorists on October 7, sir. Varadkar’s tweet was community noted for the error: 

The terms “lost” and “found” are misleading. 8 year old Emily was “lost” when she was kidnapped from a kibbutz by Hamas terrorists. She was “found” 50 days later when she was exchanged by Hamas for 3 Palestinian prisoners.

Varadkar is also besieged on the home front, as Dublin rioted after an Algerian man went on a stabbing spree at a school recently. Here’s how the Taoiseach responded:

Come on, man.

