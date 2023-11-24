I'm Sure Many Turned Off the Jets-Dolphins Game After This. If You Didn't, You're Sick

I turned this game off. Trust me, as a New York Giants fan who has been subjected to almost a decade of lousy football—I’ve seen it all. I don’t need to watch more of it from a team I don’t support. The Miami Dolphins traveled to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to take on their divisional rival, the New York Jets. It looked like it could become a game until we arrived at the last two seconds before halftime.

Advertisement

The Jets had regained the momentum after trailing 10-0. Jets cornerback Brandin Echols intercepted Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa, who was starting down his target, wideout Braxton Berrios, a former Jet, and returned it for a touchdown. Jets missed the extra point, but not all was lost heading into the half.

As the Dolphins were marching down the field again, Jets cornerback DJ Reed was able to pick off Tua again. The Jets decided to chuck a Hail Mary with two seconds on the clock. With Tim Boyle under center after the benching of Zach Wilson, Boyle heaved it into the air only to get picked off and returned for a touchdown. It was a 99-yard pick-six for the Dolphins. Is this worse than the Mark Sanchez butt fumble?

Even Dolphins fans could've turned off the game. Who was worried Miami would lose this one, by the way? Miami is now the #1 seed in the AFC.

THE DOLPHINS JUST RETURNED A HAIL MARY FOR A 99-YARD TOUCHDOWN. #MIAvsNYJ on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/PL1eCJzDjs pic.twitter.com/AZhCtVgRNd — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2023

The life of a Jets fan is really just a never-ending series of saying out loud either “Now I’ve seen everything” or “Well, it can’t get any worse.”



And yet …

pic.twitter.com/lSVMuaXTNK — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) November 24, 2023

Here's Jets QB Tim Boyle throwing a hail mary pick-six.



"Can you believe this?! That is insanity! That's as crazy as anything you'll ever see!"- Al Michaels



"If there's ever a play that embodies an entire season, this is it for the New York Jets."- Kirk Herbstreit pic.twitter.com/b06dLZS7W3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 24, 2023

The Butt Fumble on Thanksgiving



The Hell Mary on Black Friday pic.twitter.com/hz7CuNCRdj — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 24, 2023

OK: I've officially seen it all. I have literally seen it all.



The #Jets throw a Hail Mary at the end of the first half. Just taking a shot.



The #Dolphins returned it for a touchdown. They seriously did. A 99-yard return for the score.



Saleh looks despondent on sideline — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 24, 2023

I can not believe what I just saw.



A 99-yard Hail Mary Pick Six.



Tim Boyle’s first TD pass as a Jet. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 24, 2023

I have never seen this. https://t.co/v7K4Mc80Hl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2023

Only the Jets can throw a Hail Mary pick-six pic.twitter.com/wvJx6i8PC7 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 24, 2023

Beat writers and NFL insiders alike were aghast at the play. Ian Rappaport added that they have never seen anything like this—ever.

"If there's ever a play that embodies an entire season, this is it for the New York Jets,” added Kirk Herbstreit.

As someone noted, the Jets picked off the Dolphins in the last two drives of the first half, and somehow Miami’s lead got bigger. It’s now a blowout. Last time I checked, it was 27-6, Miami in the fourth quarter. [UPDATE: Miami won 34-13].

The Giants have played abysmal football, but then there’s fifty feet of crap, and that’s where you’ll find the Jets. Yikes. On a high note, the New York Rangers sit atop the Metropolitan Division, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Black Friday.

Advertisement

Jets intercepted Tua on the last two drives and the Dolphins lead somehow got bigger — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) November 24, 2023

The Jets defense delivering a pick-6, the kicker missing an extra point, then the defense getting another interception with 2 seconds left in the half, only for the offense to give up a 99-yard pick-6 on a Hail Mary pass is the Most Jets moment since the Butt Fumble. — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) November 24, 2023





Also, you've got to be kidding me here:

what a commercial to air just moments after Robert Saleh witnessed his team surrender one of the single most embarrassing touchdowns in football history



pic.twitter.com/SL5mWtwcxy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 24, 2023



