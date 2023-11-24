Townhall's Black Friday Blowout Sale
I'm Sure Many Turned Off the Jets-Dolphins Game After This. If You Didn't, You're Sick

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 24, 2023
I turned this game off. Trust me, as a New York Giants fan who has been subjected to almost a decade of lousy football—I’ve seen it all. I don’t need to watch more of it from a team I don’t support. The Miami Dolphins traveled to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to take on their divisional rival, the New York Jets. It looked like it could become a game until we arrived at the last two seconds before halftime. 

The Jets had regained the momentum after trailing 10-0. Jets cornerback Brandin Echols intercepted Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa, who was starting down his target, wideout Braxton Berrios, a former Jet, and returned it for a touchdown. Jets missed the extra point, but not all was lost heading into the half. 

As the Dolphins were marching down the field again, Jets cornerback DJ Reed was able to pick off Tua again. The Jets decided to chuck a Hail Mary with two seconds on the clock. With Tim Boyle under center after the benching of Zach Wilson, Boyle heaved it into the air only to get picked off and returned for a touchdown. It was a 99-yard pick-six for the Dolphins. Is this worse than the Mark Sanchez butt fumble? 

Even Dolphins fans could've turned off the game. Who was worried Miami would lose this one, by the way? Miami is now the #1 seed in the AFC. 

Beat writers and NFL insiders alike were aghast at the play. Ian Rappaport added that they have never seen anything like this—ever.

"If there's ever a play that embodies an entire season, this is it for the New York Jets,” added Kirk Herbstreit. 

As someone noted, the Jets picked off the Dolphins in the last two drives of the first half, and somehow Miami’s lead got bigger. It’s now a blowout. Last time I checked, it was 27-6, Miami in the fourth quarter. [UPDATE: Miami won 34-13].

The Giants have played abysmal football, but then there’s fifty feet of crap, and that’s where you’ll find the Jets. Yikes. On a high note, the New York Rangers sit atop the Metropolitan Division, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Black Friday.

Also, you've got to be kidding me here:


