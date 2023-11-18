Bill Maher Highlights One Activity He Wants No Part of During Thanksgiving
I'm Tired of Dumb Stuff. And By That I Mean Candace Owens and...
The Leaning Tower of Pisa Has Fallen
NRA Blasts California for Suspending 2A Rights of Man Who Used Gun in...
Why Marxism/Communism Fails, Part One
Terrorist Birds of a Feather Flock Together
The Gold Medal Winner for Presidential Lies
Newsom Makes False Claim About Tennessee Town Banning 'Being Gay In Public'
Illegal Migrant Convicted of Raping a 5-Year-Old Found On Martha's Vineyard
Newsom Gave Millions to Islamic Groups Who Cheer On the Killing of Jews
KJP Claimed They've Been 'Very Serious' in Dealing With Crime. Poll Results Beg...
Two Upcoming Appeals Offer SCOTUS Golden Opportunities to Reinforce Its Work
Illinois Lawmakers Just Axed State’s Sole School Choice Program
Socialist-Style Drug Price Controls Hurting Patients
Tipsheet

UEFA Wouldn't Observe a Moment of Silence, So Israel and Poland's Soccer Teams Did This Instead

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 18, 2023 1:00 PM

Israel and Poland’s under-21 national soccer teams played a match on Friday, but its start was interesting. No one played for the first minute of the game. They remained in their starting positions, responding to the Union of European Football Associations’ decision not to hold a moment of silence for the Israelis massacred in the October 7 attacks committed by Hamas. It’s not a good look for UEFA, but the players found a workaround (via The Guardian): 

Advertisement


Israel and Poland’s Under-21 players held their own unauthorised minute’s silence immediately after kick-off on Friday for the victims of the 7 October Hamas attacks. 

The gesture in Lodz came after football governing body Uefa did not approve a moment of remembrance for the game for those affected in last month’s attacks. 

Both sets of players stood in silence after the referee blew his whistle to start the game and no action took place for the opening minute. The players remained in their formational positions rather than congregating in a line for traditional pre-match tributes and there was silence around Stadium LKS. 

Recommended

The Leaning Tower of Pisa Has Fallen Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Israel would lose the match 2-1. It's still baffling why UEFA wouldn’t allow this, given who was on the field. It’s almost a given.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Leaning Tower of Pisa Has Fallen Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Highlights One Activity He Wants No Part of During Thanksgiving Matt Vespa
What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
The Gold Medal Winner for Presidential Lies Jeff Davidson
I'm Tired of Dumb Stuff. And By That I Mean Candace Owens and Nikki Haley. Kurt Schlichter
And With This Move by the House GOP, Is the January 6 Saga Finally Over? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Leaning Tower of Pisa Has Fallen Matt Vespa
Advertisement