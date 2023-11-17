House GOP Releases All January 6 Tapes, Exposing How Dems Overhyped This Little Riot

This story is over, right? The January 6 riot, which the Left obsessed over for months, seems to have reached its conclusion, with House Republicans releasing all 40,000 hours of security camera footage that Democrats tried to keep hidden from the public. The event might have been worse on the Trump Derangement scale than the Russian collusion hoax, which we knew was fake, though it took liberal reporters many more months before reality finally tripped them up (via NBC News):

Follow the link below to view the January 6th tapes for yourself.



To restore America’s trust and faith in their Government we must have transparency. This is another step towards keeping the promises I made when I was elected to be your Speaker.



This website will be updated… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 17, 2023

JUST IN - All January 6th tapes to be released today — House Speaker — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 17, 2023





A Republican-led House committee on Friday began posting internal video from the Jan. 6 riot to a public website, with House Speaker Mike Johnson vowing to make the footage "available to all Americans." “Today, we will begin immediately posting video on a public website and move as quickly as possible to add to the website nearly all of the footage, more than 40,000 hours," Johnson, R-La., said in a statement. “This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials," he said, adding that requests for access to specific videos can also be made through the House Administration Committee. The panel began by posting 90 hours of security video that had already been released to media outlets. […] According to a senior congressional aide, and staff will be working to review, clear and release footage that does not compromise security on a rolling basis. The 40,000 hours of video is expected to be made public “over the next few months,” the aide said, noting that footage that doxes, or harasses private individuals will not be posted.

Anyone who wasn’t mentally defective knew January 6 wasn’t worse than the 9/11 attacks, Pearl Harbor, or the American Civil War from the start. Only the most historically illiterate could buy such drivel, which, again, is most liberals. Right now, this side is having trouble understanding the definition of genocide vis-à-vis the Israeli invasion of Gaza, which is a direct response to Hamas breaking the ceasefire to attack Israel on October 7, murdering 1,200-1,400 civilians.

Democrats tried to weaponize for the 2022 midterms, but no one cared. The economy was deteriorating, and maintaining the home budget was a more pressing concern for millions of American working families. The hyperbole and overall theatrics from Democrats, along with their attempts to make this into a Watergate-like event, were pathetic. When Republicans retook the House after the 2022 midterms, it was later discovered that none of the communications the now disbanded select committee had with the Biden White House was cataloged. I wonder why:

This is what Joe Biden tried to tell us was the biggest threat to democracy since the Civil War.

pic.twitter.com/y18WKfW5NZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 17, 2023

It was the most catastrophic event since the American Civil War and this committee didn’t document, index, or preserve evidence. Makes you wonder, right? No—we knew what the game was the whole time.