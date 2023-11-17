Of Course, Politico Had to Include This Part in Their Paul Pelosi Hammer...
I'm Tired of Dumb Stuff. And By That I Mean Candace Owens and...
Anti-Israel Democrats Had Quite the Week
Here's What FBI Director Wray Revealed to the House Homeland Security Committee This...
Pentagon Fails Its Sixth Consecutive Audit
Anti-Semitic Reporters at the LA Times, a Lying Sideline Reporter, and Trump Is...
Finding Meaning in a Broken World
Jon Tester Has Concerns for Fellow Vulnerable Democratic Incumbents
Does This Mean Trump Will Be At the Next Debate?
Christianity Is Under Attack and It's Beginning In the Birthplace of Jesus
Education Department to Investigate Cornell, Columbia, and Others Over Antisemitism, Islam...
Poll: Democrats and Young People Now More Likely to Sympathize With Palestinians Over...
Pageant Judge Reveals the Reason Behind Miss Universe Organizer’s Bankruptcy
New Hampshire Has Made a Decision on 2024 Primary
Tipsheet

House GOP Releases All January 6 Tapes, Exposing How Dems Overhyped This Little Riot

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 17, 2023 5:35 PM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

This story is over, right? The January 6 riot, which the Left obsessed over for months, seems to have reached its conclusion, with House Republicans releasing all 40,000 hours of security camera footage that Democrats tried to keep hidden from the public. The event might have been worse on the Trump Derangement scale than the Russian collusion hoax, which we knew was fake, though it took liberal reporters many more months before reality finally tripped them up (via NBC News): 

Advertisement


A Republican-led House committee on Friday began posting internal video from the Jan. 6 riot to a public website, with House Speaker Mike Johnson vowing to make the footage "available to all Americans." 

“Today, we will begin immediately posting video on a public website and move as quickly as possible to add to the website nearly all of the footage, more than 40,000 hours," Johnson, R-La., said in a statement. 

“This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials," he said, adding that requests for access to specific videos can also be made through the House Administration Committee. 

The panel began by posting 90 hours of security video that had already been released to media outlets. 

[…] 

According to a senior congressional aide, and staff will be working to review, clear and release footage that does not compromise security on a rolling basis. 

The 40,000 hours of video is expected to be made public “over the next few months,” the aide said, noting that footage that doxes, or harasses private individuals will not be posted. 

Recommended

What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Anyone who wasn’t mentally defective knew January 6 wasn’t worse than the 9/11 attacks, Pearl Harbor, or the American Civil War from the start. Only the most historically illiterate could buy such drivel, which, again, is most liberals. Right now, this side is having trouble understanding the definition of genocide vis-à-vis the Israeli invasion of Gaza, which is a direct response to Hamas breaking the ceasefire to attack Israel on October 7, murdering 1,200-1,400 civilians. 

Democrats tried to weaponize for the 2022 midterms, but no one cared. The economy was deteriorating, and maintaining the home budget was a more pressing concern for millions of American working families. The hyperbole and overall theatrics from Democrats, along with their attempts to make this into a Watergate-like event, were pathetic. When Republicans retook the House after the 2022 midterms, it was later discovered that none of the communications the now disbanded select committee had with the Biden White House was cataloged. I wonder why:

It was the most catastrophic event since the American Civil War and this committee didn’t document, index, or preserve evidence. Makes you wonder, right? No—we knew what the game was the whole time.

Advertisement
Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
Ted Cruz Has the Juicy Details on the Aid to Israel Democrats Keep Blocking Rebecca Downs
Sen. Kennedy Asks Biden Judicial Nominee a Simple Legal Question. Watch What Happens Next. Townhall Video
Watch Secretary Blinken Die Inside As He Watches Biden Take Reporters' Questions Spencer Brown
I'm Tired of Dumb Stuff. And By That I Mean Candace Owens and Nikki Haley. Kurt Schlichter
So, That's Why All Those Pro-Hamas Signs Have Watermelons on Them Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
Advertisement