The Reason Why Hundreds Couldn't Make a Pro-Israel Rally in DC Yesterday Is Repulsive

There are reports that almost 300,000 attended the March for Israel rally in Washington, DC, yesterday. Another 250,000 reportedly watched online. Regardless of the total number, tens of thousands descended into the nation’s capital to show support for the Middle East’s only democracy, which is under attack by Hamas, other radical Islamic terrorist groups, the liberal media who have been giving the far-left antisemitic ammunition concerning their fake news reporting about Gaza.

Wow: I'm hearing that the March for Israel estimates 290,000 people attended in person. And another 250,000 reportedly watched online via the live stream and CSPAN https://t.co/3kXWnY8QiH — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 14, 2023





The rally was bipartisan, with top congressional Republicans and Democrats standing with the state of Israel. Rep. Ilham Omar (D-MN) was probably hardest hit. She was perhaps appalled at seeing all these Jewish people in one place, too (via Associated Press):

#BREAKING: hundreds of Jewish Detroiters were prevented from attending today’s pro-Israel rally in DC when bus drivers staged a deliberate and malicious walkout.

Nearly 1,000 people flew from Detroit to DC on chartered flights and buses were hired to take them from Dulles Airport… pic.twitter.com/j3BVg0UrGw — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 15, 2023

Friend shares the video of the official statement that was made to the passengers from Detroit:



"The busses that were hired to take over 900 participants from Dulles International Airport to the site of the March failed to appear, delaying the arrival of many or most in our… https://t.co/GPXgt4wkmd pic.twitter.com/9llhC2TFDB — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 15, 2023





Supporters of Israel rallied by the tens of thousands on the National Mall under heavy security Tuesday, voicing solidarity in the fight against Hamas and crying “never again.” The “March for Israel” offered a resounding and bipartisan endorsement of one of America’s closest allies as criticism has intensified over Israel’s offensive in Gaza, set off by the bloody Hamas incursion on Oct. 7. Overlooking a sea of Israeli and U.S. flags, the top Democrats in Congress — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jefferies — came together on the stage with Republicans Mike Johnson, the House speaker, and Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa. They joined hands as Schumer chanted, “We stand with Israel.” […] The Homeland Security Department designated the march a “level 1” security event, the highest classification in its system and one usually used for the Super Bowl and other major events, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. The designation means the event required substantial law enforcement assistance from federal agencies, the officials said. The FBI and Homeland Security sent a joint bulletin to law enforcement officials in Washington warning about the potential for violence or an attack inspired by the Israel-Hamas war, the officials said. But the bulletin said clearly that federal officials haven’t identified any “specific, actionable threat” to the march, they said. The officials were not authorized to discuss details of the law enforcement bulletin publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Israel invaded the strip on October 28, part of their ongoing campaign to uproot Hamas from Gaza. This war comes after the barbaric October 7 attacks Hamas executed against the Jewish state that left 1,400 Israelis dead. Sadly, hundreds were stranded at Dulles because the buses arranged to take them to DC never arrived. The drivers deliberately walked off because the attendees were Jewish (via Fox 5 DC):

Hundreds of demonstrators arriving in D.C. for the March for Israel were reportedly left stranded at Dulles International Airport after charter bus drivers refused to take them to the National Mall for the rally, organizers claimed. The Jewish Federation of Washington confirmed that a speaker at the march told the crowd of nearly 290,000 people that some 900 people who flew in on chartered planes were left at the airport when buses that had been organized for them failed to show up. That speaker estimated that some 600 people made their way to D.C. for the event on their own but others were stuck on the tarmac all day, according to reports. "We have learned from the bus company that this was caused by a deliberate and malicious walk-off of drivers. Fortunately, many were able to travel to the march and we are grateful to the drivers of those buses that arrived," a spokesperson for the Jewish Federation of Detroit, which organized the transportation, told FOX 5 in a statement. David Kurzmann, who works with the Federation spoke with FOX 5 briefly following the demonstration, saying he "did hear that several hundred people are still on the tarmac because the bus drivers refused to take attendees to the rally," and that he was "told from other people it's because they are Jewish."

Disgusting. Fire these drivers.