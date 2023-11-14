So, Loyola University Law and Economy Project Is Pro-Hamas
Democrats Thrive on Lowering Standards
A New FBI Headquarters?
The Little Box that Could Change America
Democrats' Big Bucks County School Board Sweep Should Unnerve Republicans Everywhere
Attitudes of Gratitude and Ingratitude
The Nat Cons Are Dead Wrong: Middle-Class America Is Much Better Off Today...
Commissioner-General of UNRWA Hit With Community Note for This Whopper of a Claim...
A Familiar J6 Face Is Planning to Run for Congress
More Money for the Border Must Be Contingent on Policy Changes
The Eclipse of America's Greatness Appears to be Rapidly Approaching
I Am Still Losing Sleep
A War of Words
Pro-Abortion, Anti-Free Speech
Tipsheet

London Man Blurts Out Some Inconvenient Facts to a Bunch of Anti-Israel Protesters

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 14, 2023 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

A man in London appears to have had it with the anti-Israel rallies in his community. The clip does not include context as to what set him off, whether it be a comment by a bystander or whatnot, but he unleashed on the band of pro-Hamas supporters, saying that hating Israel and Jews is fashionable.

Advertisement

He didn’t stop there in his tirade. He torched the false genocide narrative, pointing to the Palestinian population explosion while noting that many of the ladies in the pro-terrorist crowd wouldn’t be allowed to do anything if they were in Gaza, which is true. Besides the rigid protocols Muslim women must adhere to in these parts, they need a male chaperone just to leave their homes. Try telling that to Western women. 

“It’s us, the problem is us, isn’t it,” he screamed. “You think tomorrow, if there was no Israel, this problem would be solved?” he added. 

Recommended

The Little Box that Could Change America Dennis Prager
Advertisement

“They f**king kill each other…these people are f**king idiots.” 

In 2007, Hamas took the Gaza Strip by force and gunned down members of the opposing Fatah Party in the streets; some were thrown off roofs. And shockingly, after Protective Edge in 2014, Hamas tortured, kidnapped, and murdered Palestinians accused of collaborating with the Israelis. Even Amnesty International, a notorious anti-Israel activist hub, reported on this.

 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Little Box that Could Change America Dennis Prager
Israeli Forces Are Reportedly Getting Crucial Intelligence From an Unlikely Source Matt Vespa
House Kills Resolution to Impeach DHS Sec. Mayorkas, With Help From Republicans Rebecca Downs
A Familiar J6 Face Is Planning to Run for Congress Leah Barkoukis
Democrats Thrive on Lowering Standards Derek Hunter
Democrats' Big Bucks County School Board Sweep Should Unnerve Republicans Everywhere Salena Zito

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Little Box that Could Change America Dennis Prager
Advertisement