Iranian Activist Once Again Exposes What Pro-Hamas Supporters Are Calling for With These Chants

Israel is facing war on all sides. To the north, they’re dealing with Hezbollah. To the south, they’re slowly eradicating Hamas from the West Bank. And around the world, they face condemnation for their justified war against the terror group that invaded their country on October 7, murdering 1,400 Israelis. Most young progressives in the West are denouncing Israel, siding with Hamas, and spewing antisemitism and calls for Jewish genocide.

So, it’s sort of surreal that an Iranian gave a full-throated defense of the Jewish state, one that called out those at these pro-Hamas rallies for being duped by radical Parliament Square propaganda. Lily Moo is an Iranian dissident who recently addressed a crowd of pro-Israel supporters in London's Parliament Square. She called out those who are calling for genocide, specifically with the “from the river to the sea” chant that we’ve heard ad nauseam from this group.

Moo asked where their humanity was before declaring that “the people of Iran are on your side. They are on my side. And they are on the side of humanity, and not terror...so, down with the Islamic Republic of Iran, down with Hamas, and down with Hezbollah…women, life, freedom.”

Writer Hen Mazzig tweeted, “I never imagined that the best pro-Israel speech would come from Iranians.”

