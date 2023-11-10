What John Fetterman Did Is Going to Drive Pro-Hamas Protesters Insane
Tipsheet

Panamanian Man Took Extreme Measures to Clear Out Global Warming Protesters

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 10, 2023
AP Photo/Marina Riker, File

We all hate it when climate change protesters block the roads. In every protest these people hold, there is only further alienation concerning support for their core action items. You’re not going to get anyone to listen to you if you piss off the general population. The easiest way to kill support for a movement is for people to block major transportation hubs, which leads to people getting terminated for missed work. The rigidity of the global warming crowd never ceases to be entertaining. They do an elite job killing their cause rather than advocating for it. 

Advertisement

In Panama, one man, who holds dual American and Panamanian citizenship, had enough of the traffic caused by these activists blocking the roads. It was an extreme measure: he got out of his car, pulled out a gun, and shot them. One activist died at the scene, while the other was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect has been arrested by Panamanian police (via NY Post): 


An elderly American has been arrested after a gunman was caught on camera walking up to environmental protesters blocking a Panamanian highway Tuesday and blasting two of them to death. 

Disturbing footage showed a man with gray hair and glasses casually approaching the blockade on the Pan-American Highway and waving his finger while arguing with the demonstrators — before pulling out a gun and opening fire. 

Other footage showed people standing around bodies in the road in the Chame sector west of Panama City as well as the gunman being cuffed and led to a squad car. 

Police later shared a photo of the suspect handcuffed to a pipe as he was identified as Kenneth Darlington, 77, a lawyer and professor who holds dual citizenship in the US and Panama, according to Newsroom Panama and Agence France-Presse. 

[…] 

The roadblocks have caused up to $80 million in daily losses to businesses and have shuttered schools nationwide for more than a week.

The roadblocks have caused schools to close for over a week and tens of millions in lost economic activity daily. No wonder why this guy came out blasting. 

 

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE

