Vivek Ramaswamy Was Hell-Bent on Drinking From the Skulls of His Rivals Last Night

The third Republican debate is over. It wasn’t short on entertainment. While it had its livelier moments, it was one dotted with candidates offering more substantive answers on policy ranging from Ukraine to the current Israel-Hamas war. One person, Vivek Ramaswamy, was determined to deliver some haymakers. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is Ramaswamy’s closest rival in terms of the polls, so he came out swinging.

Advertisement

In his opening remarks, Ramaswamy turned his fire onto RNC chair Ronna McDaniel for her serial losses in critical election cycles, along with excoriating NBC News for peddling the Russian collusion hoax. Still, while Ramaswamy had some decent answers, no one felt he won the debate. He got some good airtime and soundbites, especially calling Haley Dick Cheney with heels. He was determined to drink the skulls of his enemies last night.

Ramaswamy takes a shot at Nikki Haley:



"Do you want a leader from a different generation that is going to put this country first, or do you want Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels?" pic.twitter.com/OlOqO7yKMm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 9, 2023

Well done, @VivekGRamaswamy.



I'm quite sure, Mr. Breitbart approves. pic.twitter.com/bic8lLb08V — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) November 9, 2023

.@VivekGRamaswamy goes scorched earth on RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and the NBC moderators. pic.twitter.com/heFclqEz9T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 9, 2023

Biggest applause so far tonight for Ramaswamy when he demands NBC News give an account for their coverage of Trump and Russia.@VivekGRamaswamy suggest Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Elon Musk should be moderating, not NBC News, and "we'd have 10 times the viewership." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 9, 2023

Ramaswamy calls Haley "Dick Cheney in three-inch heels." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 9, 2023

Haley claps back that "they're five inch heels," and you shouldn't wear heels "unless you can run in them." https://t.co/AnyrH8BfPC — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 9, 2023

But while these were great moments, Vivek isn’t the nominee; none of the people on that stage will win the GOP nomination. Whether we like it or not, Donald Trump has this thing sewn up.