Tipsheet

Vivek Ramaswamy Was Hell-Bent on Drinking From the Skulls of His Rivals Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 09, 2023 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The third Republican debate is over. It wasn’t short on entertainment. While it had its livelier moments, it was one dotted with candidates offering more substantive answers on policy ranging from Ukraine to the current Israel-Hamas war. One person, Vivek Ramaswamy, was determined to deliver some haymakers. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is Ramaswamy’s closest rival in terms of the polls, so he came out swinging. 

In his opening remarks, Ramaswamy turned his fire onto RNC chair Ronna McDaniel for her serial losses in critical election cycles, along with excoriating NBC News for peddling the Russian collusion hoax. Still, while Ramaswamy had some decent answers, no one felt he won the debate. He got some good airtime and soundbites, especially calling Haley Dick Cheney with heels. He was determined to drink the skulls of his enemies last night.

But while these were great moments, Vivek isn’t the nominee; none of the people on that stage will win the GOP nomination. Whether we like it or not, Donald Trump has this thing sewn up.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

