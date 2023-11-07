Unhinged Democrat Harasses Election Volunteer in Northern Virginia
Man With an AR-15 Rifle Arrested Near Capitol Building

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 07, 2023 2:55 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

If you were wondering why there was increased police presence near Union Station, that’s because police arrested a man with an AR-15 rifle. Capitol Police are still investigating this incident, along with a suspicious package in Upper Senate Park. We don’t know if the two incidents are related (via Fox 5 DC): 

U.S. Capitol Police have arrested a man with an AR-15 in a park across from Union Station. 

Police say there is no reason at this time to believe there is an ongoing threat. No word on any injuries or the identity of the man involved. 

USCP are also investigating a suspicious package in the Upper Senate Park. It is unclear if the two incidents are related. 

There is a heavy police presence in the area. According to police, the following road closures are in effect: Columbus Circle between Louisiana and Delaware Avenues, Northeast to D Street between Louisiana and Delaware Avenues, Northeast. Please avoid the area until further notice. 

NBC 4 Washington has more

Capitol Police said one of its officers spotted the man walking around with a "long gun" in the park alongside Delaware Avenue NE in front of Union Station. Officers commanded him to drop the weapon and tased him when he didn't comply, police said. 

One police officer told NBC News the suspect had "an AR-15." 

The suspect was carrying a backpack, which police deemed as suspicious. Officers have cleared the park while they investigate the backpack. 

Officers were seen sprinting out to the Capitol as the incident unfolded, and others followed. The small park isn't far from three Senate office buildings. 

Police said they "have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat." 

Police aren't sure how the suspect got to the park, whether it was via public transportation, on foot or he drove. 

The incident coincides with the city’s descent into lawlessness and mayhem. It’s become so bad that Baltimore is now considered the safer city.

