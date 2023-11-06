Ex-Muslim Points Out One Figure That Shreds the False Gaza Genocide Narrative

First, let’s get this out of the way: Israel isn’t committing genocide in Gaza. They don’t target civilians; that’s Hamas. Hamas has kept 2 million people as human shields against their will as they hide in their terror tunnels below. Those Gazans who have tried to flee, reading the warnings Israeli forces have dropped for weeks, they’re gunned down by the terrorists.

The fake hospital bombing was the spark that set off the false narrative that Israel was committing genocide against the Palestinians. It was Palestinian Islamic Jihad who hit the hospital’s parking lot with an errant rocket salvo. Still, the fake news that permeates the Left has been shocking to watch. Only antisemitism and hatred of Jews can permit such a proliferation of bad information among a political group. And these rallies have devolved into ‘kill all the Jews’ gatherings.

9K pro-Palestinian protestors take over Brooklyn Bridge, call for elimination of Jewish state: ‘By any means’ https://t.co/I33GTPNQ3c pic.twitter.com/ocm4pZ0gRC — New York Post (@nypost) October 28, 2023

Binghamton University (SUNY) - Jacob Wisnock (graduated in 2021, son of Michael and Kaarsten) outrageously yells "Israel is worse than Nazi Germany" during a rally yesterday on campus.



Several students are heard gasping and one states "How can you say that?!"@PrezHarvey this… pic.twitter.com/mxH4Zj8YQu — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 26, 2023

The fans really do not like this Warren tweet against anti-Semitic threats and hate crimes: https://t.co/1blOxJRoHm pic.twitter.com/WS4iHOXUCW — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 6, 2023





Oh, this is rich. Tlaib tripled down on the ‘hospital bombing’ smear, and is currently accusing Israel & America of genocide. DANGEROUS LIES that literally imperil lives. You endorse these lies because they endanger…well, the right sorts of people. You care nothing about… https://t.co/GONtI5lZGH — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 6, 2023

Anti-Israel nonsense isn’t new, but it’s reached a new and dangerous level. Over the weekend, hordes of pro-terrorist activists tried to storm the White House, leaving bloodied handprints all over the walls of the security gates.

“Passionate protests.” WTF.



“Fiery but mostly peaceful” is back! As if it ever left. https://t.co/Fao08WFeHG — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 6, 2023

Wait, the red ‘bloody’ handprints left by pro-Hamas protesters on the White House gates are still there? That vandalism happened on Saturday! — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 6, 2023

With the Left convinced that Israelis are killing Gazans intentionally—again, a total lie—one ex-Muslim shreds that narrative with a single tweet. It’s a lengthy one, but Harris Sultan points out the hypocrisy in the lefty outrage over the alleged Israeli genocide of Arabs by pointing out that no one cared when the Saudi Arabians were allegedly committing egregious acts against Yemeni civilians. Also, where were the mass protests when Syria gassed its people? Sultan allegedly was describing a discussion he had with his moderate Muslim father, who said he also would oppose what Saudi Arabia did, to which Sultan replied, “How convenient” for you.

The Arab world goes silent when other Arabs kill their own, but lose their minds when Israel defends itself against a vicious terror attack. Sultan points out that the intense reactions can only be driven by hatred of Jews:

My dad, who is a moderate Muslim, finally expressed his concern and asked me, 'Why are you supporting this genocide?'



He mentioned that he's stopped looking at his phone because he can no longer bear to watch videos of Palestinian children being bombed by Israel.



I replied, 'I… pic.twitter.com/wIJ04Z41Rh — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) November 5, 2023

Some recent murderous achievements of Muslims towards other Muslims that nobody cares about. pic.twitter.com/nP6FcJAqPX — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) November 5, 2023





My dad, who is a moderate Muslim, finally expressed his concern and asked me, 'Why are you supporting this genocide?' He mentioned that he's stopped looking at his phone because he can no longer bear to watch videos of Palestinian children being bombed by Israel. I replied, 'I empathize with the suffering, and it's not easy for me either.' Then I showed him a photo, and we both agreed on the gravity of the situation in Palestine. I then informed him that the photo was actually of a Yemeni child pulled from the rubble resulting from a Saudi bombing in Yemen. I pointed out that Israel has allegedly killed 7,000 Palestinians, while the Saudis have killed at least 150,000 Yemeni Muslims. Some estimates suggest upto 300,000. How can we call the current conflict a 'genocide' when what the Saudis did is hardly even discussed by Muslims? Don’t get me started on 200,000 Muslims killed by Bashar Al Asad [sic] in Syria. He responded that if that's the case, he also disagrees with what the Saudis did. I replied, 'How convenient. Nearly half a MILLION fellow Muslims have been killed by other Muslims, and you didn't even know about it. Yet when Israel retaliates against a terrorist organization that has killed, raped, and maimed 1,500 of its citizens, the whole Muslim world reacts?' It seems to have less to do with preserving Muslim lives and more to do with a religious fantasy of hostility toward Jews.

So, if all these rallies are about saving Arab lives, these progressives are late to the party and probably don’t know about the 500,000 Muslims that other Muslims killed. But I think we know they wouldn’t care. These gatherings aren’t about saving lives—it’s about helping Hamas and voicing support for the destruction of Israel.