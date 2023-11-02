Republicans Expose Democrats' 'Ethics' Scheme to Remake the Supreme Court
Biden Shot His Mouth Off About the Israeli Invasion of Gaza...And It's Not Good

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 02, 2023 12:35 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Joe Biden once again mouthed off about the Israeli invasion of Gaza last night. He wants a humanitarian pause, also known as a ceasefire, which is music to Hamas’ ears. Granted, this isn’t new, but it showcased again the administration's temperamental attitude toward this issue. We vetoed a UN resolution calling for something similar when Israeli air and artillery strikes were becoming more intense. The timing isn’t lost on anyone, either. 

Guy wrote about the Israel problem Biden is facing from the Left. And Biden’s “pause” remarks occurred during an event in Minnesota, a state he needs to win next year, which is chock-full of pro-terrorist or terrorist-sympathizing voters (via Fox News): 


President Biden said there should be a "pause" in the Israel-Hamas War to provide humanitarian aid to Gazans and get those trapped in the Gaza Strip released. 

The comment came during a campaign event in Minnesota on Wednesday evening, when a member of the audience shouted: "As a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now.” 

The president — who has not supported a ceasefire since the war began on October 7 — said that he would support a "pause." 

“I think we need a pause," Biden began. "A pause means give time to get the prisoners out.” 

In his comments, Biden was exerting pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to give Palestinians a brief reprieve from Israel's retaliatory military operation. He also said he convinced both Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to allow aid into Gaza. 

Biden later said that he understood the "emotion" over the war and said it is "incredibly complicated for Israelis." 

"It’s incredibly complicated for the Muslim world as well… I supported a two state solution, I have from the very beginning," he continued. "The fact is the matter is that Hamas is a terrorist organization. A flat-out terrorist organization." 

Then, there can be zero talk about pauses or two-state solutions, Joe, especially if the other party is a terrorist organization. The October 7 attacks might have done irreparable damage to any talks about a two-state solution, especially if terrorism is ripe among those on the other side of this debate. Let Israel do its job in eradicating Hamas. It’s not the time for academic exercises. It’s war—and we need to let Israel time to kill the terrorists. Also, mainstream outlets are starting to catch on that Hamas steals and hordes relief aid. A ceasefire only helps the terrorists, and everyone who supports Israel, peace, and the elimination of Hamas should not waver on these demands from pro-terrorist activists.

