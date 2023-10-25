Joe Biden's Latest Move on Gaza Shows Pro-Hamas Influences Finally Got to Him

The Biden White House wants Israel to pause its planned ground war in Gaza until more humanitarian aid is distributed to Hamas. The situation proves how Joe Biden, without fail, remains committed to taking the wrong positions on foreign policy while Israel continues to see an unreliable ally in the United States. They were rightfully skeptical during the Obama years.

Advertisement

Why should those feelings change when his vice president is at the helm? Maybe they were expecting it; Netanyahu isn’t an idiot. But the United States recently vetoed a UN resolution that called for a “humanitarian pause.” The change in course could be attributed to a significant and growing wing of the Democratic Party that wants to see the Jewish state wiped off the face of the Earth.

“From the river to the sea” isn’t a Palestinian rights war cry; it calls for genocide against Jewish people. And there are legions of liberals who agree with that sentiment, as we’ve seen on our college campuses and with some of our elected leaders. The pro-Hamas elements within the Democratic Party finally got to Biden (via NBC News):

The Biden administration is pushing for more aid to get into Gaza and signaling Israel to “pause” its military offensive against Hamas militants, amid concerns that days of heavy bombardment and a siege of the Palestinian enclave are creating a growing humanitarian disaster and raising the risk of a wider conflict. At a news conference Wednesday with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, President Joe Biden expressed strong solidarity with Israel but said the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza needed to “increase,” that Israel needed to do “everything in its power to protect innocent civilians” and condemned reports of “extremist” Israeli settlers in the West Bank targeting Palestinians. The president’s comments came a day after Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for the first time said publicly that “humanitarian pauses must be considered” so that food, water, medicine and other essential humanitarian assistance can flow into Gaza. Just last week, the administration vetoed a resolution at the U.N. Security Council calling for humanitarian pauses, saying that more time was needed for diplomacy to play out to secure aid deliveries. A U.S. official said the shift in the administration’s language was deliberate. The White House is now backing the idea of a “pause” of indeterminate duration to allow for more aid to get to Gaza and to help those trying to gain safe passage out of the enclave, the official said. The administration was trying to walk a fine line, the official said, balancing the need to support Israel and its right to defend itself after suffering a brutal surprise attack, while also acknowledging the need to create a window for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

What is it with liberals? The pauses will only benefit Hamas. A ceasefire will only help Hamas. And all that humanitarian aid is going to Hamas, a terrorist organization. It will not go to the people. Hamas is hoarding over 1 million liters of fuel that could go to hospitals. Instead, it’s being used for the generators keeping their terror tunnels and the terrorists hiding in them filled with breathable air.

Obama had an appalling ‘see no evil’ complex regarding ISIS. Biden and the Democrats have caught the same infection with Hamas.