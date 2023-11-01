Ted Cruz Reveals a 'Haunting Experience' at the Border
Tipsheet

Hamas Official Did a Great Job Destroying Arguments for a Ceasefire

Matt Vespa
November 01, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

The media is placing pressure on Israel to follow the rules of war, which is remarkably tone-deaf given a) they didn’t start this war with Hamas and b) they don’t target civilians. Did they memory hole what happened on October 7? Does Hamas follow the rules of war? They don’t. But the liberal intelligentsia en masse has been clamoring for a ceasefire or humanitarian pauses, which will only benefit Hamas. 

The terror group has been stealing aid for years from the United Nations. Any humanitarian assistance will be relying on trusting terrorists, which is a non-starter, especially now. There is only one way this can end: the destruction of Hamas. And officials from the group’s political bureau made that argument perfectly, saying they are committed to more October 7-style attacks until Israel is destroyed:

Meanwhile, our press corps continues to carry water for Hamas. Just look at these stories about the recent strike that destroyed a Hamas command center. It wiped out some key terrorist leaders, but the media peddled the ‘it was a refugee camp’ line, which is Hamas propaganda (via NYT): 

Israel Hits Dense Gaza Area, Killing Dozens; Says It Was Targeting Hamas 

The Israeli military announced that the strike had killed a ringleader of the Oct. 7 attacks. The medical director of a nearby hospital reported hundreds of injured people and many deaths. 

Netanyahu isn’t and shouldn’t cave to pressure to halt the war. Keep killing these terrorists. Stack them high and happy hunting. No mercy. Don’t relent. Keep killing Hamas terrorists. This war is now one about survival.

Tags: ISRAEL

