Hamas Official Did a Great Job Destroying Arguments for a Ceasefire

The media is placing pressure on Israel to follow the rules of war, which is remarkably tone-deaf given a) they didn’t start this war with Hamas and b) they don’t target civilians. Did they memory hole what happened on October 7? Does Hamas follow the rules of war? They don’t. But the liberal intelligentsia en masse has been clamoring for a ceasefire or humanitarian pauses, which will only benefit Hamas.

Jake Tapper has not learned his lesson about parroting Hamas propaganda: "Doctors at the nearest hospital tell CNN hundreds of injured and killed have been brought to the hospital...An eyewitness telling CNN children were carrying other injured children and running." pic.twitter.com/iT7b83JyzJ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 31, 2023

The terror group has been stealing aid for years from the United Nations. Any humanitarian assistance will be relying on trusting terrorists, which is a non-starter, especially now. There is only one way this can end: the destruction of Hamas. And officials from the group’s political bureau made that argument perfectly, saying they are committed to more October 7-style attacks until Israel is destroyed:

NEW - Hamas official Ghazi Hamad says they will repeat October 7-like attacks until Israel is annihilated.pic.twitter.com/dM4lziXxjz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 1, 2023

Meanwhile, our press corps continues to carry water for Hamas. Just look at these stories about the recent strike that destroyed a Hamas command center. It wiped out some key terrorist leaders, but the media peddled the ‘it was a refugee camp’ line, which is Hamas propaganda (via NYT):

Hamas is counting on exactly this kind of @cnni coverage to pressure Israel into a ceasefire, and they don't care about sacrificing Gazans as human shields. We won't be deterred and will continue dismantling Hamas, calling on the population to evacuate northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/FbH7NomaIn — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) November 1, 2023

What a misnomer to call it a "refugee camp". These are the permanent dwellings of Palestinians under Palestinian rule. We struck a high value target there, after calling on civilians to evacuate northern Gaza two weeks ago. https://t.co/gszGLJRjZ2 — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) November 1, 2023

FFS, this was a Hamas command center. That's why a Hamas commander was there. That's why there were tunnels underneath the buildings and why secondary explosions collapsed them. https://t.co/P2yM0AKw9O — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) October 31, 2023

This creates a catch-22. If Israel does not defend itself, Israel is destroyed. If Israel does defend itself while Hamas hides behind civilians, the media blast out these images. So what, precisely, is Israel supposed to do? World opinion will not govern Jewish survival. https://t.co/dHv9jrTWf1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 1, 2023

Israel Hits Dense Gaza Area, Killing Dozens; Says It Was Targeting Hamas The Israeli military announced that the strike had killed a ringleader of the Oct. 7 attacks. The medical director of a nearby hospital reported hundreds of injured people and many deaths.

Netanyahu isn’t and shouldn’t cave to pressure to halt the war. Keep killing these terrorists. Stack them high and happy hunting. No mercy. Don’t relent. Keep killing Hamas terrorists. This war is now one about survival.